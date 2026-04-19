Not in my interest to debate him’: Pope says ‘tyrants’ speech was not aimed at Trump

Trump had earlier called the pope “weak on crime” and criticised his views on foreign policy.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 19, 2026 07:38 AM IST First published on: Apr 19, 2026 at 07:38 AM IST
US Iran WarPope Leo XIV delivers his speech during a meeting with the authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps at the Protocollar Pavillion of the Presidency of Republic in Luanda, Angola. (Photo: AP)

Pope Leo XIV has sought to reduce tensions with President Donald Trump, saying he is not interested in a public argument with the US leader, according to Reuters.

Speaking to reporters on a flight during his Africa tour, the pope said earlier comments had been misunderstood. “As it happens, it was looked at as if I was trying to debate the president, which is not in my interest at all,” he said.

He also said a recent speech in Cameroon, where he spoke about the world being “ravaged by a handful of tyrants”, was not directed at Trump. “That speech was prepared two weeks ago, well before the president ever commented,” he said, according to Reuters.

The remarks come after an exchange of criticism between the two. Trump had earlier called the pope “weak on crime” and criticised his views on foreign policy.

US Vice President JD Vance welcomed the pope’s latest comments. “I am grateful to Pope Leo for saying this,” he wrote on X, adding that public disagreements are often more complex than they appear.

The pope said he would continue to speak about global conflicts, including the war involving Iran, while making clear he does not want a direct confrontation with the US president.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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