Not in my interest to debate him’: Pope says ‘tyrants’ speech was not aimed at Trump

Pope Leo XIV has sought to reduce tensions with President Donald Trump, saying he is not interested in a public argument with the US leader, according to Reuters.
Speaking to reporters on a flight during his Africa tour, the pope said earlier comments had been misunderstood. “As it happens, it was looked at as if I was trying to debate the president, which is not in my interest at all,” he said.
He also said a recent speech in Cameroon, where he spoke about the world being “ravaged by a handful of tyrants”, was not directed at Trump. “That speech was prepared two weeks ago, well before the president ever commented,” he said, according to Reuters.
The remarks come after an exchange of criticism between the two. Trump had earlier called the pope “weak on crime” and criticised his views on foreign policy.
US Vice President JD Vance welcomed the pope’s latest comments. “I am grateful to Pope Leo for saying this,” he wrote on X, adding that public disagreements are often more complex than they appear.
I am grateful to Pope Leo for saying this. While the media narrative constantly gins up conflict–and yes, real disagreements have happened and will happen–the reality is often much more complicated.— JD Vance (@JDVance) April 18, 2026
Pope Leo preaches the gospel, as he should, and that will inevitably mean he… https://t.co/SxWCKyhDSj
The pope said he would continue to speak about global conflicts, including the war involving Iran, while making clear he does not want a direct confrontation with the US president.