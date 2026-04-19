Not in my interest to debate him’: Pope says ‘tyrants’ speech was not aimed at Trump

Pope Leo XIV delivers his speech during a meeting with the authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps at the Protocollar Pavillion of the Presidency of Republic in Luanda, Angola. (Photo: AP)

Pope Leo XIV has sought to reduce tensions with President Donald Trump, saying he is not interested in a public argument with the US leader, according to Reuters.

Speaking to reporters on a flight during his Africa tour, the pope said earlier comments had been misunderstood. “As it happens, it was looked at as if I was trying to debate the president, which is not in my interest at all,” he said.