‘We had a very good conversation’: Trump on 40-minute call with PM Modi amid West Asia diplomacy

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had a “very good conversation” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a “friend” and noting that the two discussed regional security concerns.

“I had a very good talk with him, and he’s a friend of mine from India, and he’s doing great. We had a very good conversation,” Trump told reporters when asked about the exchange.

The remarks follow a phone call between the two leaders earlier this week, during which they reviewed bilateral ties and discussed the situation in West Asia.

In a post on X, PM Modi confirmed the call, saying, “Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas.”

Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2026

He added that regional developments were also discussed, including maritime security. “We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure,” PM Modi said.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key global shipping route, handling a significant share of the world’s oil supply, and has been at the centre of recent tensions.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described the call as “a very positive and productive” exchange.

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The conversation comes amid heightened diplomatic activity in West Asia, where the United States has been engaging with regional leaders to manage tensions and maintain stability in critical sea lanes.

Meanwhile, Trump said Israel and Lebanon have agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire following talks in Washington. He said he had held discussions with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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Trump added that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio would continue diplomatic efforts aimed at a longer-term settlement.

“It has been my honour to solve 9 wars across the world, and this will be my 10th, so let’s get it done!” Trump said.

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The developments come as global powers continue diplomatic engagement in West Asia to prevent further escalation and secure key trade routes.