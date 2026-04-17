‘We had a very good conversation’: Trump on 40-minute call with PM Modi amid West Asia diplomacy

The remarks follow a phone call between the two leaders earlier this week, during which they reviewed bilateral ties and discussed the situation in West Asia.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 17, 2026 04:54 AM IST First published on: Apr 17, 2026 at 04:52 AM IST
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had a “very good conversation” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a “friend” and noting that the two discussed regional security concerns.

“I had a very good talk with him, and he’s a friend of mine from India, and he’s doing great. We had a very good conversation,” Trump told reporters when asked about the exchange.

The remarks follow a phone call between the two leaders earlier this week, during which they reviewed bilateral ties and discussed the situation in West Asia.

In a post on X, PM Modi confirmed the call, saying, “Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas.”

He added that regional developments were also discussed, including maritime security. “We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure,” PM Modi said.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key global shipping route, handling a significant share of the world’s oil supply, and has been at the centre of recent tensions.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described the call as “a very positive and productive” exchange.

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The conversation comes amid heightened diplomatic activity in West Asia, where the United States has been engaging with regional leaders to manage tensions and maintain stability in critical sea lanes.

Meanwhile, Trump said Israel and Lebanon have agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire following talks in Washington. He said he had held discussions with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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Trump added that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio would continue diplomatic efforts aimed at a longer-term settlement.

“It has been my honour to solve 9 wars across the world, and this will be my 10th, so let’s get it done!” Trump said.

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The developments come as global powers continue diplomatic engagement in West Asia to prevent further escalation and secure key trade routes.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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