Ceasefire with Iran ‘pauses’ 60-day clock on congressional authorization: Hegseth

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. (Photo: AP)

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told lawmakers that a ceasefire with Iran effectively “pauses” the legal deadline requiring congressional approval for military action, drawing pushback from senators during a second day of hearings on Capitol Hill.

Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Hegseth said the administration believes the 60-day clock under the War Powers Act stops during a halt in fighting.

“We are in a ceasefire right now, which our understanding means the 60-day clock pauses or stops in a ceasefire,” Hegseth said.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine disagreed, saying the law does not support that interpretation.

“I do not believe the statute would support that,” Kaine said. “I think the 60 days runs out maybe tomorrow.”

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Under the law, US President Donald Trump must seek congressional authorisation or begin winding down military operations within 60 days of notifying Congress. Trump notified lawmakers on March 2 after

US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28.

Defence of war and costs

Hegseth defended the military campaign, which Pentagon officials say has cost at least $25bn so far. He rejected criticism that the war has weakened US readiness.

“Our munitions stockpile remains in good shape,” he said.

However, some lawmakers cited reports suggesting that key weapons systems have been depleted, forcing the US to move equipment from other regions.

Hegseth also criticised opponents of the war, accusing them of undermining US interests.

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Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine told senators that Russia has provided some support to Iran, though he did not give details.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth appears before a House Committee on Armed Services business meeting on the Department of Defense Fiscal Year 2027 on Capitol Hill. (Source: AP Photo)

“There’s definitely some action there,” Caine said, adding that he could not discuss specifics in public.

Russia has backed Iran politically during the conflict, and President Vladimir Putin has reiterated support for Tehran in recent meetings.

Civilian harm concerns

Lawmakers also questioned the Pentagon over civilian casualties and oversight mechanisms.

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Senator Kirsten Gillibrand raised concerns about reported strikes on civilian sites, including a girls’ school in Minab, and cuts to offices tracking civilian harm.

“Why did you cut by 90 percent the division that’s supposed to help you not target civilians?” she asked.

Republican Senator Mike Rounds also asked whether the military still has adequate safeguards in place.

Hegseth said the department retains the necessary capacity.

“We have every resource necessary,” he said.

The hearings come as fighting between the US and Iran remains paused following tentative ceasefire talks that have yet to produce a breakthrough.

Hegseth did not outline clear next steps for the conflict, leaving open questions about whether the administration will seek formal approval from Congress or resume military action.

(With inputs from agencies)