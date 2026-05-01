Ceasefire with Iran ‘pauses’ 60-day clock on congressional authorization: Hegseth

Hegseth also criticised opponents of the war, accusing them of undermining US interests.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 1, 2026 06:25 AM IST First published on: May 1, 2026 at 06:21 AM IST
Senate Armed ServicesSecretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. (Photo: AP)

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told lawmakers that a ceasefire with Iran effectively “pauses” the legal deadline requiring congressional approval for military action, drawing pushback from senators during a second day of hearings on Capitol Hill.

Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Hegseth said the administration believes the 60-day clock under the War Powers Act stops during a halt in fighting.

“We are in a ceasefire right now, which our understanding means the 60-day clock pauses or stops in a ceasefire,” Hegseth said.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine disagreed, saying the law does not support that interpretation.

“I do not believe the statute would support that,” Kaine said. “I think the 60 days runs out maybe tomorrow.”

Story continues below this ad

Under the law, US President Donald Trump must seek congressional authorisation or begin winding down military operations within 60 days of notifying Congress. Trump notified lawmakers on March 2 after

US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28.

Defence of war and costs

Hegseth defended the military campaign, which Pentagon officials say has cost at least $25bn so far. He rejected criticism that the war has weakened US readiness.

“Our munitions stockpile remains in good shape,” he said.

Also read ‘Blaming daddy for the mess’: Hegseth faces six-hour grilling over lack of Iran war exit strategy

However, some lawmakers cited reports suggesting that key weapons systems have been depleted, forcing the US to move equipment from other regions.

Hegseth also criticised opponents of the war, accusing them of undermining US interests.

Story continues below this ad

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine told senators that Russia has provided some support to Iran, though he did not give details.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth appears before a House Committee on Armed Services business meeting
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth appears before a House Committee on Armed Services business meeting on the Department of Defense Fiscal Year 2027 on Capitol Hill. (Source: AP Photo)

“There’s definitely some action there,” Caine said, adding that he could not discuss specifics in public.

Russia has backed Iran politically during the conflict, and President Vladimir Putin has reiterated support for Tehran in recent meetings.

Civilian harm concerns

Lawmakers also questioned the Pentagon over civilian casualties and oversight mechanisms.

Story continues below this ad

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand raised concerns about reported strikes on civilian sites, including a girls’ school in Minab, and cuts to offices tracking civilian harm.

Most Read
1US Iran War News Live Updates: Trump again criticizes Germany’s Merz, tells him to stop interfering over Iran
2Pakistan throws open emergency land routes to Iran as Hormuz blockade continues
3JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini sued for sexually abusing ‘Brown boy Indian’ junior, says report
4New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani backs return of Koh-i-Noor diamond to India amid King Charles’ US visit
5Iran Supreme Leader says foreigners with greed belong at ‘bottom of its waters’
6‘Blaming daddy for the mess’: Hegseth faces six-hour grilling over lack of Iran war exit strategy

“Why did you cut by 90 percent the division that’s supposed to help you not target civilians?” she asked.
Republican Senator Mike Rounds also asked whether the military still has adequate safeguards in place.
Hegseth said the department retains the necessary capacity.

“We have every resource necessary,” he said.

Also read Pentagon chief Hegseth says US ‘watching Iran 24/7’ to track nuclear program

The hearings come as fighting between the US and Iran remains paused following tentative ceasefire talks that have yet to produce a breakthrough.

Hegseth did not outline clear next steps for the conflict, leaving open questions about whether the administration will seek formal approval from Congress or resume military action.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 01: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments