‘Tomorrow, even more’: Hegseth warns of unprecedented aerial barrage as Trump’s Iran deadline nears

Hegseth also referred to the rescue of a US airman whose aircraft was shot down deep inside Iran.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 7, 2026 05:26 AM IST First published on: Apr 7, 2026 at 05:26 AM IST
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced a new policy allowing troops to carry personal firearms on military bases. (AP Photo)US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced a new policy allowing troops to carry personal firearms on military bases. (AP Photo)

The United States will carry out its heaviest round of strikes on Iran since the start of the current operation, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said at a press conference, citing directions from Trump.

“Per the president’s direction, today will be the largest volume of strikes since day one of this operation,” Hegseth said.

He indicated that the scale of attacks would increase further in the coming days.

“Tomorrow, even more than today. And then Iran has a choice. Choose wisely, because this president does not play around,” he added.

His remarks signal a planned escalation in US military action, with Washington stepping up pressure on Iran after recent confrontations in the region.

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Hegseth also referred to the rescue of a US airman whose aircraft was shot down deep inside Iran, presenting it as a key moment in the ongoing operation.

He said the pilot managed to send a signal while in hiding. “The airman activated his transponder with the message ‘God is good’,” Hegseth said.

The service member was later recovered by US forces after remaining concealed for hours to avoid capture.

Hegseth criticised Iran’s military over the incident. “Iran’s military is embarrassed and humiliated and they should be,” he said.

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Easter reference in remarks

During the briefing, Hegseth drew a comparison between the timeline of the rescue and the Christian story of Easter.

“Shot down on a Friday… hidden all of Saturday… and rescued on Sunday,” he said.

He added: “Flown out of Iran as the sun was rising on Easter Sunday, a pilot reborn… all home and accounted for, a nation rejoicing. God is good.”

The comments came as US officials continue to frame the operation as both a military and symbolic moment.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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