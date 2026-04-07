‘Tomorrow, even more’: Hegseth warns of unprecedented aerial barrage as Trump’s Iran deadline nears

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced a new policy allowing troops to carry personal firearms on military bases. (AP Photo)

The United States will carry out its heaviest round of strikes on Iran since the start of the current operation, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said at a press conference, citing directions from Trump.

“Per the president’s direction, today will be the largest volume of strikes since day one of this operation,” Hegseth said.

He indicated that the scale of attacks would increase further in the coming days.

“Tomorrow, even more than today. And then Iran has a choice. Choose wisely, because this president does not play around,” he added.

His remarks signal a planned escalation in US military action, with Washington stepping up pressure on Iran after recent confrontations in the region.

Story continues below this ad

Hegseth also referred to the rescue of a US airman whose aircraft was shot down deep inside Iran, presenting it as a key moment in the ongoing operation.

He said the pilot managed to send a signal while in hiding. “The airman activated his transponder with the message ‘God is good’,” Hegseth said.

The service member was later recovered by US forces after remaining concealed for hours to avoid capture.

Hegseth criticised Iran’s military over the incident. “Iran’s military is embarrassed and humiliated and they should be,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Easter reference in remarks

During the briefing, Hegseth drew a comparison between the timeline of the rescue and the Christian story of Easter.

“Shot down on a Friday… hidden all of Saturday… and rescued on Sunday,” he said.

He added: “Flown out of Iran as the sun was rising on Easter Sunday, a pilot reborn… all home and accounted for, a nation rejoicing. God is good.”

The comments came as US officials continue to frame the operation as both a military and symbolic moment.