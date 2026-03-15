US identifies 6 service members killed in plane crash over Iraq

The United States has identified six service members who were killed when a military aircraft crashed over Iraq, the United States Department of Defense said on Saturday, according to Reuters.
The airmen were flying on a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelling aircraft that was supporting US strikes on Iran during the ongoing conflict.
The US military said the crash involved another aircraft but was not caused by hostile or friendly fire. The incident is under investigation.
“The crash involved another aircraft but was not the result of hostile or friendly fire and is under investigation,” the US military said.
Three of the airmen were assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base near Tampa in Florida. They were identified as Major John A. Klinner, 33, from Auburn, Alabama; Captain Ariana G. Savino, 31, from Covington, Washington; and Technical Sergeant Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, from Bardstown, Kentucky.
The other three were assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio. They were Captain Seth R. Koval, 38, from Mooresville, Indiana; Captain Curtis J. Angst, 30, from Wilmington, Ohio; and Technical Sergeant Tyler H. Simmons, 28, from Columbus, Ohio.
The aircraft was supporting US military operations in the region.