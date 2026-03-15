US identifies 6 service members killed in plane crash over Iraq

The airmen were flying on a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelling aircraft that was supporting US strikes on Iran during the ongoing conflict.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 15, 2026 08:42 AM IST First published on: Mar 15, 2026 at 08:42 AM IST
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The United States has identified six service members who were killed when a military aircraft crashed over Iraq, the United States Department of Defense said on Saturday, according to Reuters.

The airmen were flying on a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelling aircraft that was supporting US strikes on Iran during the ongoing conflict.

The US military said the crash involved another aircraft but was not caused by hostile or friendly fire. The incident is under investigation.

“The crash involved another aircraft but was not the result of hostile or friendly fire and is under investigation,” the US military said.

Three of the airmen were assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base near Tampa in Florida. They were identified as Major John A. Klinner, 33, from Auburn, Alabama; Captain Ariana G. Savino, 31, from Covington, Washington; and Technical Sergeant Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, from Bardstown, Kentucky.

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The other three were assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio. They were Captain Seth R. Koval, 38, from Mooresville, Indiana; Captain Curtis J. Angst, 30, from Wilmington, Ohio; and Technical Sergeant Tyler H. Simmons, 28, from Columbus, Ohio.

The aircraft was supporting US military operations in the region.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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