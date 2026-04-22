Pakistan PM Shehbaz thanks Trump for ceasefire extension, citing Pakistan request

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for accepting the request to extend the ceasefire with Iran.
In a message posted on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that on behalf of himself and Field Marshal Asim Munir, he thanks President Trump for agreeing to extend the ceasefire.
On my personal behalf and on behalf of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, I sincerely thank President Trump for graciously accepting our request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 21, 2026
With the trust and confidence reposed in, Pakistan…
Sharif said he hoped the parties would be able to reach “a comprehensive peace deal” during the next round of talks expected in Islamabad, aimed at resolving the conflict.
He added that Pakistan would continue “all-out efforts” to support a negotiated settlement and expressed confidence that all sides would respect the ceasefire.
The announcement followed a day of mixed signals from Washington, including the postponement of Vice-President JD Vance’s planned visit to Islamabad and renewed warnings that US forces were prepared for action.
Earlier, Trump said the decision to pause military action came after a request from Sharif and Munir, adding that operations against Iran were being halted until its leadership presents a mutually agreed proposal.