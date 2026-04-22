Pakistan PM Shehbaz thanks Trump for ceasefire extension, citing Pakistan request

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for accepting the request to extend the ceasefire with Iran.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that on behalf of himself and Field Marshal Asim Munir, he thanks President Trump for agreeing to extend the ceasefire.