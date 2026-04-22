Pakistan PM Shehbaz thanks Trump for ceasefire extension, citing Pakistan request

Sharif said he hoped the parties would be able to reach “a comprehensive peace deal” during the next round of talks expected in Islamabad, aimed at resolving the conflict.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 22, 2026 07:30 AM IST First published on: Apr 22, 2026 at 07:28 AM IST
US-PakistanPrime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for accepting the request to extend the ceasefire with Iran.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that on behalf of himself and Field Marshal Asim Munir, he thanks President Trump for agreeing to extend the ceasefire.

Sharif said he hoped the parties would be able to reach “a comprehensive peace deal” during the next round of talks expected in Islamabad, aimed at resolving the conflict.

He added that Pakistan would continue “all-out efforts” to support a negotiated settlement and expressed confidence that all sides would respect the ceasefire.

The announcement followed a day of mixed signals from Washington, including the postponement of Vice-President JD Vance’s planned visit to Islamabad and renewed warnings that US forces were prepared for action.

Earlier, Trump said the decision to pause military action came after a request from Sharif and Munir, adding that operations against Iran were being halted until its leadership presents a mutually agreed proposal.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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