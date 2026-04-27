Pakistan not a suitable intermediary, says Iranian MP amid stalled talks

An Iranian lawmaker has questioned Pakistan’s role as a mediator in ongoing talks, saying it lacks the neutrality required for such a position.
Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said in a post on X that Pakistan is “not a suitable intermediary” despite being a “good friend and neighbour”.
پاکستان دوست و همسایه خوب ماست اما واسطه مناسبی جهت مذاکرات نیست و اعتبار لازم را برای واسطهگری ندارد. آنها همیشه مصلحت ترامپ را در نظر میگیرند و برخلاف میل آمریکاییها حرفی نمیزنند بطور مثال حاضر نیستند به دنیا بگویند که آمریکا ابتدا پیشنهاد پاکستان را پذیرفت اما بعد زیر حرفش…— ابراهیم رضایی (@EbrahimRezaei14) April 26, 2026
“A mediator must be impartial, not always leaning to one side,” Rezaei said, adding that Islamabad tends to align with US positions and avoids openly criticising Washington. He also referred to issues including Lebanon and blocked assets, saying these concerns are not adequately raised.
His remarks come as Abbas Araghchi continues diplomatic efforts to keep negotiations on track.
Araghchi recently visited Pakistan, where he held meetings with Army chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Before Islamabad, Araghchi travelled to Oman and met Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, with discussions focusing on the Strait of Hormuz and broader negotiations. He is expected to continue his diplomatic outreach with a visit to Russia.
The comments come amid uncertainty in talks between Iran and the United States, with both sides yet to agree on a framework for further negotiations.