Pakistan not a suitable intermediary, says Iranian MP amid stalled talks

In this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, center left, and his delegation meet with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, center right, and Pakistani delegation in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

An Iranian lawmaker has questioned Pakistan’s role as a mediator in ongoing talks, saying it lacks the neutrality required for such a position.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said in a post on X that Pakistan is “not a suitable intermediary” despite being a “good friend and neighbour”.