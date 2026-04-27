Pakistan not a suitable intermediary, says Iranian MP amid stalled talks

Araghchi travelled to Oman and met Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, with discussions focusing on the Strait of Hormuz and broader negotiations.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 27, 2026 10:31 AM IST First published on: Apr 27, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST
Iran WarIn this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, center left, and his delegation meet with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, center right, and Pakistani delegation in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

An Iranian lawmaker has questioned Pakistan’s role as a mediator in ongoing talks, saying it lacks the neutrality required for such a position.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said in a post on X that Pakistan is “not a suitable intermediary” despite being a “good friend and neighbour”.

“A mediator must be impartial, not always leaning to one side,” Rezaei said, adding that Islamabad tends to align with US positions and avoids openly criticising Washington. He also referred to issues including Lebanon and blocked assets, saying these concerns are not adequately raised.

His remarks come as Abbas Araghchi continues diplomatic efforts to keep negotiations on track.

Araghchi recently visited Pakistan, where he held meetings with Army chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Before Islamabad, Araghchi travelled to Oman and met Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, with discussions focusing on the Strait of Hormuz and broader negotiations. He is expected to continue his diplomatic outreach with a visit to Russia.

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The comments come amid uncertainty in talks between Iran and the United States, with both sides yet to agree on a framework for further negotiations.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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