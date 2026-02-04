Bajaj
Pakistan may join Iran-US nuclear talks in Turkey: Report

During the upcoming Iran-US talks, Pakistan may emerge as a behind-the scenes mediator.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 4, 2026 03:57 PM IST First published on: Feb 4, 2026 at 03:57 PM IST
Iran's Foreign Minister may meet US envoy on Friday.Iran's Foreign Minister may meet US envoy on Friday. (Image Source: Reuters)

A day after the Iranian foreign minister confirmed Tehran was ready to start talks with the US about its nuclear programme, Pakistan says it has reportedly been invited to the table.

According to a new report by Dawn, the country’s Foreign Office spokesperson, Tahir Andrabi, said that “Pakistan has received the invitation for the upcoming talks between Iran and the United States.”

Citing a diplomatic source, the report adds that “Pakistan’s participation is seen as crucial to defusing tensions, as Islamabad has been quietly working to facilitate the talks.” The source went on to say that Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar are also expected to mark their attendance in the meeting.

On condition of anonymity, an Arab official told the AFP that the meeting may take place in Turkiye on Friday. According to the US outlet Axios, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi is also expected to meet with his US envoy Steve Witkoff in Istanbul to reach a deal.

A few days ago, Aragchi hinted that negotiations could soon start, even as the US military continues to increase its presence in the region.

“President Trump said no nuclear weapons, and we fully agree. We fully agree with that. That could be a very good deal. In return, we expect sanctions lifting”, the Iranian Foreign Minister was seen saying in an interview with CNN.

He added that in case the two sides were unable to reach an agreement, Iran is ready for war and that the conflict could harm the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump had previously said that Iran was “seriously talking” to Washington in hopes of reaching a deal that could prevent military action.

Despite the upcoming talks, tensions between Iran and the US seem to have increased in the last few days. The US Central Command, on Tuesday, February 3, said that its Navy fighter jet shot down an Iranian Shahed drone that was approaching the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea.

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends.

