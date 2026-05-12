Pakistan allowed Iranian planes to park on its airbases amid US strike fears: Report

Security officers search a car at the main entrance of Pakistan's foreign ministry to ensure security ahead of the United States and Iran possible negotiations in Pakistani capital after two-week ceasefire, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan quietly allowed Iranian military aircraft to park at its airbases following the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, according to a CBS News report citing US officials familiar with the matter.

The officials said the move may have been aimed at protecting Iranian aircraft from potential US strikes as tensions remained high after the conflict began on February 28.

The development comes despite Pakistan positioning itself as a mediator between the United States and Iran. Talks hosted in Pakistan last month did not lead to a breakthrough.

The ceasefire announced in early April by US President Donald Trump has largely held, though both sides remain at odds over terms for a longer-term agreement. Iran recently responded to a US proposal by demanding compensation for war damage and an end to the naval blockade. Trump rejected the offer, calling it “totally unacceptable”.

Aircraft moved after ceasefire

According to the report, Iran sent several aircraft, including a surveillance variant of the Lockheed C-130, to Pakistan’s Nur Khan airbase near Rawalpindi days after the ceasefire announcement.

Story continues below this ad

The movement of aircraft appeared to be part of a broader effort by Tehran to secure its remaining aviation assets. The report also said Iran moved some civilian aircraft to neighbouring Afghanistan, though it was unclear if military planes were included.

Pakistan denies claim

A senior Pakistani official rejected the report, saying such activity could not go unnoticed.

“Nur Khan base is right in the heart of the city, a large fleet of aircraft parked there can’t be hidden from public eye,” the official told CBS News.

Reaction from US lawmaker

US Senator Lindsey Graham reacted to the report in a post on X, saying Washington may need to reconsider Pakistan’s role if the claims are verified.

If this reporting is accurate, it would require a complete reevaluation of the role Pakistan is playing as mediator between Iran, the United States and other parties.



Given some of the prior statements by Pakistani defense officials towards Israel, I would not be shocked if… https://t.co/OqJ1cdVLFX — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 11, 2026

“Given some of the prior statements by Pakistani defence officials towards Israel, I would not be shocked if this were true,” he wrote.

Story continues below this ad

Pakistan has maintained ties with both Washington and Tehran during the conflict, presenting itself as a mediator while avoiding steps that could strain relations with either side.