Pakistan allowed Iranian planes to park on its airbases amid US strike fears: Report

A senior Pakistani official rejected the report, saying such activity could not go unnoticed.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 12, 2026 06:29 AM IST First published on: May 12, 2026 at 06:29 AM IST
US Iran WarSecurity officers search a car at the main entrance of Pakistan's foreign ministry to ensure security ahead of the United States and Iran possible negotiations in Pakistani capital after two-week ceasefire, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan quietly allowed Iranian military aircraft to park at its airbases following the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, according to a CBS News report citing US officials familiar with the matter.

The officials said the move may have been aimed at protecting Iranian aircraft from potential US strikes as tensions remained high after the conflict began on February 28.

The development comes despite Pakistan positioning itself as a mediator between the United States and Iran. Talks hosted in Pakistan last month did not lead to a breakthrough.

The ceasefire announced in early April by US President Donald Trump has largely held, though both sides remain at odds over terms for a longer-term agreement. Iran recently responded to a US proposal by demanding compensation for war damage and an end to the naval blockade. Trump rejected the offer, calling it “totally unacceptable”.

Aircraft moved after ceasefire

According to the report, Iran sent several aircraft, including a surveillance variant of the Lockheed C-130, to Pakistan’s Nur Khan airbase near Rawalpindi days after the ceasefire announcement.

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The movement of aircraft appeared to be part of a broader effort by Tehran to secure its remaining aviation assets. The report also said Iran moved some civilian aircraft to neighbouring Afghanistan, though it was unclear if military planes were included.

Pakistan denies claim

A senior Pakistani official rejected the report, saying such activity could not go unnoticed.

“Nur Khan base is right in the heart of the city, a large fleet of aircraft parked there can’t be hidden from public eye,” the official told CBS News.

Reaction from US lawmaker

US Senator Lindsey Graham reacted to the report in a post on X, saying Washington may need to reconsider Pakistan’s role if the claims are verified.

“Given some of the prior statements by Pakistani defence officials towards Israel, I would not be shocked if this were true,” he wrote.

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Pakistan has maintained ties with both Washington and Tehran during the conflict, presenting itself as a mediator while avoiding steps that could strain relations with either side.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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