‘Pakistanis should not be trusted’: Pak’s Asim Munir faces scrutiny from US intel experts despite praise Donald Trump

US expert Bill Roggio warned against trusting Pakistan’s military leadership, pointing to its past record and Munir’s ties with Iran.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 19, 2026 09:41 AM IST First published on: Apr 19, 2026 at 09:26 AM IST
Iran US IsraelVice President JD Vance, left, talks to Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshall Asim Munir, right, and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, center, before boarding Air Force Two after attending talks on Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir is facing questions over his links with Iran even as he receives public praise from US President Donald Trump.

Trump recently described Munir as “my favourite field marshal” and an “exceptional man”.

Why Munir’s Iran ties raise concern?

Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at Washington-based Foundation for Defence of Democracies, warned against trusting Pakistan’s military leadership, pointing to its past record and Munir’s ties with Iran.

“Trump should not trust the Pakistanis… Munir’s ties to the IRGC should be a massive red flag,” Roggio told Fox News Digital, referring to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

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Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir (left) with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Speaker of Parliament, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf. Photo: (X/IranAmbPak)

A retired Pakistani general also said Munir had built links with Iran while serving in military intelligence. “He has been interacting with the leadership… the intelligence community… the IRGC,” he said.

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How he became a link between US and Iran

Munir has been involved in backchannel contacts between Washington and Tehran in recent months, according to the report.

His rise has placed him at the centre of Pakistan’s military and foreign policy, with reports suggesting he is in direct contact with Trump.

Pakistan US Iran Vance
Vice President JD Vance, center, walks to board Air Force Two and leave Islamabad. (Photo: AP)

Analyst Raza Rumi said Munir’s leadership style may appeal to Trump. “Munir fits that mould as a central authority figure who can deliver outcomes,” he said.

Even as his role grows, questions over trust remain due to his links across both sides.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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