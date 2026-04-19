‘Pakistanis should not be trusted’: Pak’s Asim Munir faces scrutiny from US intel experts despite praise Donald Trump

Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir is facing questions over his links with Iran even as he receives public praise from US President Donald Trump.
Trump recently described Munir as “my favourite field marshal” and an “exceptional man”.
Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at Washington-based Foundation for Defence of Democracies, warned against trusting Pakistan’s military leadership, pointing to its past record and Munir’s ties with Iran.
“Trump should not trust the Pakistanis… Munir’s ties to the IRGC should be a massive red flag,” Roggio told Fox News Digital, referring to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
A retired Pakistani general also said Munir had built links with Iran while serving in military intelligence. “He has been interacting with the leadership… the intelligence community… the IRGC,” he said.
Munir has been involved in backchannel contacts between Washington and Tehran in recent months, according to the report.
His rise has placed him at the centre of Pakistan’s military and foreign policy, with reports suggesting he is in direct contact with Trump.
Analyst Raza Rumi said Munir’s leadership style may appeal to Trump. “Munir fits that mould as a central authority figure who can deliver outcomes,” he said.
Even as his role grows, questions over trust remain due to his links across both sides.