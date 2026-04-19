‘Pakistanis should not be trusted’: Pak’s Asim Munir faces scrutiny from US intel experts despite praise Donald Trump

Vice President JD Vance, left, talks to Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshall Asim Munir, right, and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, center, before boarding Air Force Two after attending talks on Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir is facing questions over his links with Iran even as he receives public praise from US President Donald Trump.

Trump recently described Munir as “my favourite field marshal” and an “exceptional man”.

Why Munir’s Iran ties raise concern?

Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at Washington-based Foundation for Defence of Democracies, warned against trusting Pakistan’s military leadership, pointing to its past record and Munir’s ties with Iran.

“Trump should not trust the Pakistanis… Munir’s ties to the IRGC should be a massive red flag,” Roggio told Fox News Digital, referring to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir (left) with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Speaker of Parliament, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf. Photo: (X/IranAmbPak)

A retired Pakistani general also said Munir had built links with Iran while serving in military intelligence. “He has been interacting with the leadership… the intelligence community… the IRGC,” he said.

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How he became a link between US and Iran

Munir has been involved in backchannel contacts between Washington and Tehran in recent months, according to the report.

His rise has placed him at the centre of Pakistan’s military and foreign policy, with reports suggesting he is in direct contact with Trump.

Vice President JD Vance, center, walks to board Air Force Two and leave Islamabad. (Photo: AP)

Analyst Raza Rumi said Munir’s leadership style may appeal to Trump. “Munir fits that mould as a central authority figure who can deliver outcomes,” he said.

Even as his role grows, questions over trust remain due to his links across both sides.