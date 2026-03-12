Inside Operation Epic Fury: Why the US is moving B-1 ‘Bunker Busters’ to Britain for strikes on Iran

The United States Air Force is reportedly preparing its long-range strategic bombers, including B-1 bomber aircraft for possible strikes on Iran’s deeply buried targets even as the war in West Asia plunged the Gulf region’s oil infrastructure and shipping lanes into a crisis with the closure of Strait of Hormuz.
The United States is among the countries which maintain a fleet of long range strategic bombers with Russia and China being the other two nations. The US Air Force operates three bomber aircrafts which were developed during the Cold War and reports suggest that US military have deployed all these warplanes in the ongoing Operation Epic Fury against Iran.
The aircrafts include Northrop B-2 Spirit which is a stealth bomber and began its service in US Air Force in 1993; Boeing B-52 Stratofortress which initiated its service in the military in 1950s and Rockwell B-1B Lancer, which began operation in 1980s.
Though President Donald Trump has said that US military has succeeded in destroying key targets in Iran and that there’s “practically nothing left” to target in Iran and that the war there will end “soon,” additional bombers have been deployed to the main US air base in the UK.
Several videos and news reports showed US Air Force’s B-1 bomber aircraft being loaded with “bunker buster” explosives at Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford in Britain on Wednesday. A Gulf News report stated that Washington could be preparing to strike Tehran’s fortified underground facilities where the Islamic nation is reportedly known to store ballistic missiles and drones.
