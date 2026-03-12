Inside Operation Epic Fury: Why the US is moving B-1 ‘Bunker Busters’ to Britain for strikes on Iran

US Airforce crews work on B1 Lancer bombers, that are running an engine test parked on the apron at RAF Fairford, England. (AP Photo)

The United States Air Force is reportedly preparing its long-range strategic bombers, including B-1 bomber aircraft for possible strikes on Iran’s deeply buried targets even as the war in West Asia plunged the Gulf region’s oil infrastructure and shipping lanes into a crisis with the closure of Strait of Hormuz.

The United States is among the countries which maintain a fleet of long range strategic bombers with Russia and China being the other two nations. The US Air Force operates three bomber aircrafts which were developed during the Cold War and reports suggest that US military have deployed all these warplanes in the ongoing Operation Epic Fury against Iran.