Donald Trump says Iran war ‘terminated’ as ceasefire holds, in letter to Congress

US President Donald Trump has told congressional leaders that US hostilities with Iran “have terminated,” citing an ongoing ceasefire and no exchange of fire since early April, even as lawmakers press the administration on whether it needs formal authorisation for the conflict.
In letters sent on Friday to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley, Trump said the fighting had effectively ended after a truce first ordered on April 7 was extended.
“On April 7, 2026, I ordered a 2-week ceasefire. The ceasefire has since been extended. There has been no exchange of fire between United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026,” Trump wrote. “The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026 have terminated.”
The written assertion follows remarks by War Secretary Pete Hegseth during a Senate hearing a day earlier, where he faced questions over whether the administration must seek approval from Congress under war powers provisions, as the conflict had crossed the 60-day threshold.
Lawmakers from both parties have raised concerns about the lack of congressional authorisation, arguing that extended military engagement requires legislative approval.
In his letter, Trump acknowledged that “the threat Iran poses to the United States and its military remains significant,” but said he would continue to direct US forces under his constitutional authority.
“I will continue to direct United States forces consistent with my responsibilities and pursuant to my constitutional authority to conduct United States foreign relations,” he wrote.