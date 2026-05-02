Donald Trump says Iran war ‘terminated’ as ceasefire holds, in letter to Congress

White House (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump has told congressional leaders that US hostilities with Iran “have terminated,” citing an ongoing ceasefire and no exchange of fire since early April, even as lawmakers press the administration on whether it needs formal authorisation for the conflict.

In letters sent on Friday to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley, Trump said the fighting had effectively ended after a truce first ordered on April 7 was extended.