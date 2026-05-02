Donald Trump says Iran war ‘terminated’ as ceasefire holds, in letter to Congress

In letters sent on Friday to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 2, 2026 05:53 AM IST First published on: May 2, 2026 at 05:53 AM IST
White HouseWhite House (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump has told congressional leaders that US hostilities with Iran “have terminated,” citing an ongoing ceasefire and no exchange of fire since early April, even as lawmakers press the administration on whether it needs formal authorisation for the conflict.

In letters sent on Friday to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley, Trump said the fighting had effectively ended after a truce first ordered on April 7 was extended.

“On April 7, 2026, I ordered a 2-week ceasefire. The ceasefire has since been extended. There has been no exchange of fire between United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026,” Trump wrote. “The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026 have terminated.”

The written assertion follows remarks by War Secretary Pete Hegseth during a Senate hearing a day earlier, where he faced questions over whether the administration must seek approval from Congress under war powers provisions, as the conflict had crossed the 60-day threshold.

Lawmakers from both parties have raised concerns about the lack of congressional authorisation, arguing that extended military engagement requires legislative approval.

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In his letter, Trump acknowledged that “the threat Iran poses to the United States and its military remains significant,” but said he would continue to direct US forces under his constitutional authority.

“I will continue to direct United States forces consistent with my responsibilities and pursuant to my constitutional authority to conduct United States foreign relations,” he wrote.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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