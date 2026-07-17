FBI marks Indian-origin man Nitish Kaushal as ‘captured’ in RICO conspiracy case

The FBI has captured Indian gangster Nitish Kaushal who was in its Most Wanted list under a major transnational racketeering probe targeting the Bhagwanpuria crime syndicate. (FBI)

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has updated its wanted notice for Indian-origin man Nitish Kaushal, showing that he has been “captured” in days after he was named in “most wanted” list. Kaushal was wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation, among other things, engaged in acts involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering, and human smuggling.

The organisation known as the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organized Crime Group (the “Bhagwanpuria OCG”), originated in the Punjab and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere.

On June 25, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Kaushal in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, California, after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Conspiracy (RICO).