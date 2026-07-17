FBI marks Indian-origin man Nitish Kaushal as ‘captured’ in RICO conspiracy case
Kaushal was wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organization, among other things, engaged in acts involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering, and human smuggling.
The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has updated its wanted notice for Indian-origin man Nitish Kaushal, showing that he has been “captured” in days after he was named in “most wanted” list. Kaushal was wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation, among other things, engaged in acts involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering, and human smuggling.
The organisation known as the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organized Crime Group (the “Bhagwanpuria OCG”), originated in the Punjab and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere.
On June 25, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Kaushal in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, California, after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Conspiracy (RICO).
What is RICO
The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) is a federal United States law enacted in 1970 aimed to address systemic organized crime by targeting entire criminal enterprises rather than just individual offenders. However, to secure a conviction, prosecutors must prove that a defendant operated or participated in an ongoing syndicate through a “pattern of racketeering activity,” which requires committing at least two related crimes—such as extortion, bribery, fraud, or money laundering—within a ten-year period.
By allowing law enforcement to hold enterprise leaders legally responsible for crimes they ordered or facilitated, and by imposing severe penalties including up to 20 years in prison per count and the total forfeiture of illegally gained assets, RICO serves as a legal tool for dismantling complex criminal networks.
FBI says Kaushal ‘Captured’
The FBI’s webpage carrying Kaushal’s profile now prominently displays the word “Captured” across his photograph.
The notice, however, does not disclose when or where Kaushal was apprehended, the agency that carried out the arrest, or any details regarding his custody or court proceedings. It also does not provide additional information about the alleged conspiracy beyond identifying the charge as RICO.
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