‘US lost control of its foreign policy’: Oman says Israel pushed US into Iran war in ‘grave miscalculation’

Oman’s foreign minister has said Israel persuaded the United States to go to war with Iran, calling the conflict a “grave miscalculation” and a “catastrophe”, according to The Guardian.

Writing in The Economist, Badr Albusaidi said the US had “lost control of its own foreign policy” and was drawn into the conflict despite a possible nuclear deal with Iran.

‘Deal was within reach’

Albusaidi said Iran and the US were close to an agreement during nuclear talks held in Geneva in February.

“It was a shock but not a surprise” when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran just hours after talks that had made peace “really possible”, he wrote, as reported by The Guardian.

He said Iran had offered concessions, including limits on uranium enrichment, in exchange for sanctions relief. Further talks had been planned, but military action began soon after.

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Blames Israel for US decision

Albusaidi said Israel’s leadership convinced Donald Trump to join the war.

“The American administration’s greatest miscalculation… was allowing itself to be drawn into this war,” he wrote.

He added that the conflict was “not America’s war” and said there was no clear outcome where both the US and Israel would achieve their aims.

War called ‘catastrophe’

The Omani minister described the wider conflict as a “catastrophe”, especially for Gulf countries affected by Iran’s retaliation.

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He said there was little sign of a return to negotiations and urged both sides to resume talks.

“For Israel to achieve its stated objective will require a long military campaign,” he wrote, warning it could lead to further US involvement.

US and Israel accused of breaking international law. Albusaidi also said the military strikes by the US and Israel were “illegal” and risk damaging international law.

He said countries involved in the attacks were “in breach of international law” as long as hostilities continued.

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Israel rejects claim

Benjamin Netanyahu has denied that Israel pushed the US into the conflict.

“Does anyone really think that someone can tell President Trump what to do?” he said in response to the claims.

Oman has been among the Gulf countries calling for a diplomatic solution. Other states in the region have also warned that the war could destabilise energy supplies and security.

The comments highlight growing differences in how countries view the conflict, as the war continues with no clear end.