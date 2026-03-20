‘US lost control of its foreign policy’: Oman says Israel pushed US into Iran war in ‘grave miscalculation’

Foreign minister claims Israel convinced Donald Trump to make ‘grave miscalculation’ of waging war on Iran

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 20, 2026 09:56 AM IST First published on: Mar 20, 2026 at 09:56 AM IST
Oman-USOman’s foreign minister Badr al-Busaidi (@badralbusaidi /X)

Oman’s foreign minister has said Israel persuaded the United States to go to war with Iran, calling the conflict a “grave miscalculation” and a “catastrophe”, according to The Guardian.

Writing in The Economist, Badr Albusaidi said the US had “lost control of its own foreign policy” and was drawn into the conflict despite a possible nuclear deal with Iran.

‘Deal was within reach’

Albusaidi said Iran and the US were close to an agreement during nuclear talks held in Geneva in February.

“It was a shock but not a surprise” when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran just hours after talks that had made peace “really possible”, he wrote, as reported by The Guardian.

He said Iran had offered concessions, including limits on uranium enrichment, in exchange for sanctions relief. Further talks had been planned, but military action began soon after.

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Blames Israel for US decision

Albusaidi said Israel’s leadership convinced Donald Trump to join the war.

“The American administration’s greatest miscalculation… was allowing itself to be drawn into this war,” he wrote.

He added that the conflict was “not America’s war” and said there was no clear outcome where both the US and Israel would achieve their aims.

War called ‘catastrophe’

The Omani minister described the wider conflict as a “catastrophe”, especially for Gulf countries affected by Iran’s retaliation.

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He said there was little sign of a return to negotiations and urged both sides to resume talks.

“For Israel to achieve its stated objective will require a long military campaign,” he wrote, warning it could lead to further US involvement.

US and Israel accused of breaking international law. Albusaidi also said the military strikes by the US and Israel were “illegal” and risk damaging international law.

He said countries involved in the attacks were “in breach of international law” as long as hostilities continued.

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Israel rejects claim

Benjamin Netanyahu has denied that Israel pushed the US into the conflict.

“Does anyone really think that someone can tell President Trump what to do?” he said in response to the claims.

Oman has been among the Gulf countries calling for a diplomatic solution. Other states in the region have also warned that the war could destabilise energy supplies and security.

The comments highlight growing differences in how countries view the conflict, as the war continues with no clear end.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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