Oil prices rise as US Navy moves to blockade Iranian ports: What this means for global supply

Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates. (Photo: AP)

Global oil prices rose sharply after the United States moved to enforce a naval blockade around Iranian ports, raising concerns over supply disruptions, according to Associated Press (AP).

US crude climbed 8 per cent to $104.24 a barrel, while Brent crude rose 7 per cent to $102.29. The benchmark has been volatile during the Iran war, rising from about $70 per barrel before the conflict in late February to more than $119 at its peak.