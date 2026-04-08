Oil prices plunge and US stock futures jump as US and Iran agree to 2-week ceasefire

Oil prices plunged and US stock futures jumped after President Donald Trump held off on his threat of devastating attacks on Iran. US crude oil futures fell more than 15%. Futures for the S&P 500 were up 2.2% as of 8:05 p.m. ET, while Dow futures rose 930 points or 2%.

Late Tuesday, Trump said he was holding off on his threatened attacks on Iranian bridges, power plants and other civilian targets, subject to Tehran agreeing to a two-week ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it has accepted a two-week ceasefire and its foreign minister said passage through the strait would be allowed for the next two weeks under Iranian military management.