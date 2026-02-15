Bajaj
‘Shame has been lost’: Barack Obama breaks silence on Donald Trump’s viral ‘racist’ video in a powerful defense of public decency

Obama addressed the issue during a 47-minute interview with liberal podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 15, 2026 08:13 AM IST First published on: Feb 15, 2026 at 08:10 AM IST
President Barack Obama, seen on screen, speaks during the Pre-Grammy Gala. (Photo: AP)

Former US President Barack Obama has said that “shame” and “decorum” once expected from public officials have been lost, after a racist video was shared from the social media account of President Donald Trump.

The video included a clip depicting Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. The post, shared on Trump’s Truth Social account, led to criticism from both Democrats and some Republicans. It was later deleted, with the White House saying a staff member had posted it.

The clip appeared at the end of a longer video repeating claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election. It was set to the song The Lion Sleeps Tonight and is said to have come from a post previously shared online by a conservative meme creator.

Trump told reporters he “didn’t see” the part of the video showing the Obamas. When asked if he would apologise, he said: “I didn’t make a mistake.”

Obama addressed the issue during a 47-minute interview with liberal podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen. While he did not mention Trump by name, he spoke about the state of political debate in the US.



“It’s important to recognise that the majority of the American people find this behaviour deeply troubling,” Obama said.

“It is true that it gets attention. It’s true that it’s a distraction.”

He added that public discussion in the US “has devolved to a level of cruelty that we haven’t seen before”.

“There’s this sort of clown show that’s happening in social media and on television,” he said. “What is true is that there doesn’t seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office. That’s been lost.”



The interview also covered immigration protests, electoral boundaries and plans for Obama’s presidential library in Chicago.

