‘Cruelty’ and lack of ‘decency’: Obama slams Ramaswamy ad featuring rival’s mother

Barack Obama attacked a Ramaswamy advert about Dr Amy Acton's mother at an Ohio rally, as Trump defended it. Obama then headed to Michigan for another midterm event.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readOct 25, 2026 08:47 AM IST First published on: Oct 25, 2026 at 08:47 AM IST
US electionsFormer President Barack Obama and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Former US President Barack Obama Saturday hit out at what he called “cruelty” and a lack of decency from President Donald Trump and his Republican allies, as he campaigned for Democrats in Ohio, according to Associated Press (AP). Obama aimed most of his criticism at Republican governor candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who is running an advert that features the estranged mother of his Democratic rival, Dr Amy Acton. Trump and Vice President J D Vance have defended the advert, while Ohio Republican leaders, including Governor Mike DeWine, have asked for it to be pulled. The midterm elections are one week away.

Obama targets Ramaswamy over the advert

Obama said Ramaswamy had shown that there is “no line he will not cross” in recent days. He pointed to Acton’s account of her childhood, which includes abuse, neglect and homelessness. “There is a decency we should expect out of our public officials,” Obama said, adding that he did not know how standards had fallen so low that someone could run such an advert.

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The Ramaswamy video features Acton’s birth mother, Donna Arthur, who calls her daughter “a liar” and hints that she has mental health problems. Acton, who was Ohio’s health director during the Covid-19 period, has spoken openly about her childhood. Arthur lost custody of her children after their stepfather was charged with a crime involving Acton. He did not attend a court date and became a fugitive. Arthur stayed married to him until he died in 2004. Ramaswamy has said the advert is fair game.

Obama, 65, remains the Democratic Party’s best motivator nearly a decade after leaving the White House, AP said. In Ohio, he shared the stage with Acton and former Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, who is trying to unseat Republican Senator Jon Husted. Ohio has leaned more towards the Republicans in recent years, but it is a close race this time. Trump and Vance have both visited the state in recent weeks to back Husted and Ramaswamy.

Acton responds, Trump defends the advert

Acton spoke before Obama and addressed her opponent directly. “Decency still matters,” she said, and accused Ramaswamy of using her childhood to help a struggling campaign. She told him: “You are out for yourself.”

Election 2026 Michigan
Former President Barack Obama, greets supporters upon his arrival during a campaign rally at Cass Technical High School. (Photo: AP)

Trump defended the advert on Saturday as he voted in West Palm Beach, Florida. He said the mother had called Acton a liar, and that he could not think of a better reference. He added that if his own mother had said anything bad about him, it would be front and centre. The advert has become a national talking point in the last days of the campaign.

Story continues below this ad

Obama on costs and Congress

Obama said Trump has not lowered costs, a key campaign promise, and has focused instead on a new White House ballroom and a helipad on the South Lawn. “He should be on HGTV,” he joked, a reference to the home renovation channel. He also joked that “there is gold everywhere” at the White House.

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US Midterm elections
Former President Barack Obama, speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Cass Technical High School. (Photo: AP)

He said the country has Trump for two more years, but voters are not tied to his allies. He criticised a “spineless Congress” and Republican governors, and said that after two years of what he called chaos and corruption, voters can say “enough is enough”.

After Ohio, Obama was set to hold a second rally in Michigan, one of the midwestern battlegrounds that will help decide the balance of power in US politics.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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