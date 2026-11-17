The board of directors at scandals-hit Nvidia is learnt to have “not considering bringing back Jensen Huang as CEO”, CNBC reported citing a source in the company. The board is focused on an investigation into Huang’s conduct, the person said.

Nvidia last week hired law firm Wachtell Lipton to lead the probe. The firm will investigate whether Huang’s actions compromised national security or company secrets.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, stepped down last week after 33 years as CEO. His resignation came after the revelation of two of his affairs. Huang has been accused of having three affairs — one with an alleged Chinese spy posing as a businesswoman in Singapore and two with Nvidia employees.

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So far, he has admitted to only the affair with the Chinese woman, Alice Huang, who was a top executive at Megaspeed, which was an Nvidia customer.

The Financial Times reported earlier reported that Huang had discussed returning with allies. A representative for Huang declined to comment on the speculation.

Several prominent figures in the technology industry have called for Huang’s reinstatement. An online petition supporting his return has gathered 180,000 signatures and backing from Elon Musk, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.

US President Donald Trump, too, said he was open to Huang returning as Nvidia’s CEO. “I would not mind that…I threw out the name of Tim Cook, but I would say that Jensen’s reinstatement—I think he has learned a big lesson. I guess maybe one lesson is more important than another, but I would certainly not mind seeing that,” he said.

#WATCH | When asked if he wants to see Jensen Huang reinstated as CEO of Nvidia, US President Donald Trump says, “I would not mind that…I threw out the name of Tim Cook, but I would say that Jensen’s reinstatement—I think he has learned a big lesson. I guess maybe one lesson is more important than another, but I would certainly not mind seeing that” (Source: US Network Pool Via Reuters) — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026

Asked about US national security concerns, Trump said, “It was not put at risk, and our country is now stronger than ever before.”

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A representative for Nvidia’s board said on Friday that the company was in the process of selecting a search firm to find a new CEO.

Influence of Huang’s daughter in Nvidia a concern

While Jensen Huang has resigned, his daughter, Madison Huang continues to command significant influence at Nvidia, according to The New York Times.

Madison had become a powerful presence inside Nvidia before her father, Jensen Huang, resigned as CEO last week, according to more than a dozen current and former employees cited by NYT. Madison is learnt to regularly clash with and yell at people who officially outrank her.

The 35-year-old, officially a senior director of product marketing for physical AI, acted in practice as a chief of staff to her father, the employees said. They described her as influential in marketing and communications, with access to senior executives and the board. Some also said her management style created tension within the company.

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Her influence is now a question for Colette Kress, Nvidia’s interim CEO, who must decide what role Madison Huang will have after her father’s departure. Kress also faces decisions about two other relatives employed by the company: Jensen Huang’s son, Spencer, and son-in-law, Nico Caprez.

The continued presence of family members at Nvidia has reportedly prompted concern among some senior executives about divided loyalties, according to the NYT report.