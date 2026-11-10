Trump says he believes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over alleged China spy links

US President Donald Trump said Monday he believes Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang had no knowledge that a businesswoman linked to him was allegedly passing information to China. The comments came amid Nvidia facing a shareholder lawsuit over the allegations and its board opened an investigation.

Trump told reporters he had spoken with Huang, who denied knowing the woman was a spy. The President said the FBI was looking into the matter and said Huang would be “in good shape”.

The New York Times reported last month that Huang had a close relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. US intelligence officials believe she shared information with Beijing, reported Reuters. Nvidia has not commented on the allegations.