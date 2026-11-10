Trump says he believes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over alleged China spy links

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
US President Donald Trump said Monday he believes Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang had no knowledge that a businesswoman linked to him was allegedly passing information to China. The comments came amid Nvidia facing a shareholder lawsuit over the allegations and its board opened an investigation.
Trump told reporters he had spoken with Huang, who denied knowing the woman was a spy. The President said the FBI was looking into the matter and said Huang would be “in good shape”.
The New York Times reported last month that Huang had a close relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. US intelligence officials believe she shared information with Beijing, reported Reuters. Nvidia has not commented on the allegations.
Case against Nvidia
A proposed shareholder class action filed Monday in federal court in San Jose accuses Nvidia and Jensen Huang of misleading investors by concealing his alleged relationship with Alice Huang and national security concerns that could damage the company’s reputation and business prospects.
Huang told Nvidia employees he had been unfaithful to his wife but did not give details of the alleged relationship, according to the lawsuit. Nvidia’s board announced its probe on Sunday, reported Reuters.
Nvidia shares fell 4.3% on Monday, reaching a seven-month low and wiping about $190 billion from the company’s market value. The suit was filed five minutes after the US market closed.
Huang, who co-founded Nvidia, has maintained a close relationship with Trump and has frequently visited Washington as the company sought to sell advanced chips to China.