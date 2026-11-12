Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, already in the middle of the fallout of an affair scandal, is reported to have had another extramarital relationship with an executive of the company. According to New York Times, the second affair was with Kimberly Powell, the company’s vice-president of healthcare.

The previously unreported allegation comes as Nvidia’s board investigates Huang’s involvement with Alice Huang, whom US officials have identified as a Chinese intelligence asset, according to the newspaper.

Five people at Nvidia told NYT about the second affair. Two of them said that a video showed Huang, 63, and Powell, 48, being affectionate at a hotel in San Jose, California, during an Nvidia conference in March. NYT said it had not seen the footage. Both executives are married to other people.