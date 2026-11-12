Nvidia scouts for scandal-hit Jensen Huang’s replacement as firm’s shares nosedive

Nvidia may soon replace CEO Jensen Huang amid the back-to-back scandals that hit the tech executive. The world’s leading chipmaker’s board met late on Wednesday to scout for Huang’s replacement, reported Reuters citing sources within the company. According to Bloomberg, the company is working with an external firm to decide on Huang’s successor.

Nvidia is investigating his relationship with a Singapore-based businesswoman called Alice Huang alleged to be a Chinese spy. Huang’s troubles increased when The New York Times reported that he had another affair with a company executive, Kimberly Powell.

Nvidia, however, refused to comment on the board meeting.

Despite Nvidia expressing confidence in Huang earlier this week, the board is now looking for his replacement. According to Reuters, Nvidia’s bylaws enables the company to remove Huang “with or without cause” if a majority of the board, comprising 11 directors vote against the CEO.

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Nvidia on downward spiral as scandals rattle investors

Nvidia’s stock slid more than 8% in extended trading after the Wall Street Journal first reported that the company was preparing to fire Huang. If those losses hold, Nvidia will have lost about $600 billion in ⁠market value ​since the board’s investigation was announced.

More than $500 billion (£376bn) worth of stocks have been lost by Nvidia since Friday.

For over two years, Nvidia held the top spot as the world’s “most valued company”. Huang played a key role in this by preparing the company for the chip and tech demand that the AI boom required. Under him, the company’s stocks rose over 470% in the last five years, reported BBC.

Most valued companies by market cap (Source: companiesmarketcap.com) Most valued companies by market cap (Source: companiesmarketcap.com)

Nvidia, however, slid to the second spot this month after the scandal broke and spooked investors.

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If Huang is indeed ousted, it would create massive leadership vacuum at the roughly $4 trillion chipmaker he co-founded and built over more than three decades to become the top supplier of chips at the centre of the global AI boom and US-China technology rivalry.

Who will be Huang’s successor? Tech guy or finance expert

Huang, 63, has no obvious successor and owns about 3.6% ‌of Nvidia’s stock. He also has scores of direct reportees, which goes on to show the tight control he maintains over the company.

Quoting multiple sources Reuters reported Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who has held the role for 13 years and has been on quarterly calls with Huang, would be the natural choice as an interim CEO. However, for the long run, there are other candidates.

Among the other candidates, whom Nvidia may look to are Engineer Buck, who has been with Nvidia since 2004. He currently is the head of product for hyperscale AI and manages Nvidia’s AI hardware and software products.

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Arm CEO and former Nvidia executive Rene Haas, who deeply understands the semiconductor industry, is another candidate that Nvidia could look towards as an external choice, Reuters reported.