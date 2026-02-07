Bajaj
‘Wife hunt’: Inside the 1,000 newly leaked emails between Norway’s crown princess and Jeffrey Epstein

Norway's former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland is also being investigated if he received gifts, travel or loans from Epstein.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 7, 2026 07:59 PM IST First published on: Feb 7, 2026 at 07:24 PM IST
Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit was mentioned at least 1,000 times in the last batch of Epstein files.Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit was mentioned at least 1,000 times in the last batch of Epstein files.

The new batch of Epstein files released in January by the US Department of Justice names several high-profile figures, from Elon Musk to Melania Trump and Bill Gates.

Now, the Norwegian crown princess is facing backlash over her ties with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Norway’s King Harald, Europe’s oldest reigning monarch, will turn 89 later this month. But a few days before the country celebrates its king’s birthday, Crown Princess Mette-Marit has come under scrutiny after her name appeared in the latest batch of Epstein files nearly 1,000 times.

What was the exchange?

In an exchange in 2012, Marit had asked Epstein if it was “inappropriate for a mother to suggest two naked women carrying a surfboard for my 15 yr old sons wallpaper?”

Also Read What new Epstein files claimed about Elon Musk's alleged island visit plans

In several emails sent in 2012 by Marit to Esptein, the Crown Princess referred to the sex offender as “sweetheart”, “soft hearted” and “very charming”. To this, Epstein replied: “Let them decide” and advised her to “stay out of it”.

Another conversation shows Epstein telling Mette-Marit that he was on a “wife hunt”, adding that “Paris is proving interesting but I prefer scandinavians (sic)”.

Marit replied to the email saying that Paris is “good for adultery” and “Scandis better wife material”.

The documents also shed light on email exchanges in 2013 showing Mette-Marit renting an Epstein-owned property in Palm Beach, Florida, for some days, with the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation saying that her stay was arranged via a mutual friend.

In 2019, Marit had said that she regrets having ties with Epstein.

“It is important for me to apologize to all of you whom I have disappointed. Some of the content of the messages between Epstein and me does not represent the person I want to be. I also apologise for the situation I have put the Royal Family in, especially the King and Queen.”

Also Read 'I am sorry': Why Keir Starmer's apology to Jeffrey Epstein's victims may not save his premiership

Soon after the files were released, Marit said ina statement to CNN that she “must take responsibility for not having investigated Epstein’s background more thoroughly, and for not realizing sooner what kind of person he was. I showed poor judgment and regret having had any contact with Epstein at all. It is simply embarrassing.”

But the Norwegian Crown Princess isn’t the only one in the country mentioned in the Epstein files.

The Norwegian Economic Crime Investigation Service, a unit that consists of both police and prosecutors are looking into whether the country’s former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland received gifts, travel or loans from Epstein.

Jagland, who served as the country’s Prime Minister from 1996 to 1997, was also a member of the Norwegian Nobel Committee and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

The newly released documents mention Jagland had visited Epstein Island with his family back in 2014, when he held the position of the chairman of the Nobel committee.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

