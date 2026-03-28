‘No Kings’ in the heartland: Why 9 million Americans are risking everything to protest Trump this Saturday

Demonstrators march near the Memorial Bridge during the No Kings protest in Washington on March 28, 2026. (AP)

Thousands of rallies are expected across the United States on Saturday as part of the latest “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump and his administration, with organisers predicting one of the largest single-day demonstrations in US history.

More than 3,200 events are planned across all 50 states, organisers said, with flagship rallies scheduled in New York, Los Angeles, Washington and Minnesota’s Twin Cities. However, nearly two-thirds of participants are expected from outside major city centres, marking a nearly 40 per cent increase in smaller communities from the movement’s first mobilisation last June, according to Reuters.

“The defining story of this Saturday’s mobilisation is not just how many people are protesting, but where they are protesting,” Leah Greenberg, co-founder of Indivisible, the group that started the No Kings movement last year, told Reuters.