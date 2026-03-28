‘No Kings’ in the heartland: Why 9 million Americans are risking everything to protest Trump this Saturday

Thousands of rallies are expected across the United States on Saturday as part of the latest “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump and his administration, with organisers predicting one of the largest single-day demonstrations in US history.
More than 3,200 events are planned across all 50 states, organisers said, with flagship rallies scheduled in New York, Los Angeles, Washington and Minnesota’s Twin Cities. However, nearly two-thirds of participants are expected from outside major city centres, marking a nearly 40 per cent increase in smaller communities from the movement’s first mobilisation last June, according to Reuters.
“The defining story of this Saturday’s mobilisation is not just how many people are protesting, but where they are protesting,” Leah Greenberg, co-founder of Indivisible, the group that started the No Kings movement last year, told Reuters.
Mobilisation ahead of midterm elections
With US midterm elections later this year, organisers said there has been a surge in participation across Republican-leaning states such as Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and Utah, along with growing interest in competitive suburban regions.
“Voters who decide elections, the people who do the door knocking and the voter registration and all of the work of turning protests into power, they are taking to the streets right now, and they are furious,” Greenberg said, Reuters reported.
Demonstrators march near the Memorial Bridge during the No Kings protest in Washington. (AP)
In northern Virginia, several hundred people gathered Saturday morning near Arlington National Cemetery before marching across the Potomac River toward Washington’s National Mall. Some drivers honked in support, while others shouted criticism at protesters.
John Ale, 57, who travelled from Virginia to join the march, told Reuters, “What’s happening in this country is unsustainable. The middle class, the little people, can’t afford to live anymore. And he (Trump) is breaking the norms, the things that made us function as a country.”
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Protests linked to Iran conflict
Saturday marked the third No Kings Day of Action. Organisers said the latest demonstrations were partly driven by opposition to the bombardment of Iran by the United States and Israel, a conflict now four weeks old.
Deirdre Schifeling, chief political and advocacy officer for the American Civil Liberties Union, told Reuters: “Whenever we stand up to President Trump’s abuses of power, like most bullies, he backs down.”
Minnesota hosts flagship rally
Minnesota was designated as a major focal point for the protests, with organisers predicting large crowds at the state Capitol in St. Paul. Demonstrations were also reported in Washington, where marchers moved past the Lincoln Memorial toward the National Mall carrying signs and chanting “No kings,” the Associated Press reported.
Organisers estimated more than 3,100 events nationwide, with over 9 million people expected to participate, AP reported.
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Protests planned worldwide
Rallies were also planned outside the United States, including in Paris, Rome and London, where demonstrators criticised US foreign policy and the war in Iran, the report added. Protesters in Paris gathered at the Bastille, while marches in Rome and London featured anti-war slogans and banners.
White House dismisses rallies
The White House dismissed the demonstrations. Spokesperson Abigail Jackson described the rallies as “Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions” with little public interest, Reuters reported.
Republican campaign officials also criticised the protests, with the National Republican Congressional Committee calling them politically motivated, it added.
Organisers said turnout could surpass previous “No Kings” protests, which drew millions nationwide, as demonstrations expand beyond major cities ahead of the US midterm elections.
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