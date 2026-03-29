‘No Kings, No ICE, No war’: Protests draw crowds across US and Europe against Trump policies; here’s why

Crowds gather holding signs during the "No Kings" protest at City Hall in Houston on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Photo: AP)

Large protests have taken place across the United States and in several countries in Europe, as part of the latest “No Kings” rallies opposing US President Donald Trump, according to reports by the Associated Press (AP).

Demonstrations were held in major cities including New York City, Washington DC and Los Angeles, as well as in smaller towns. Organisers said millions were expected to take part, with events registered across all 50 states.

Protesters criticised the administration over the war in Iran, immigration enforcement and the cost of living. The White House dismissed the rallies, calling them “Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions”.

What is happening

Crowds gathered in large numbers in cities and state capitals, with one of the main events taking place in St Paul. Thousands filled the state Capitol area, holding signs and flags, while marches also took place in city centres across the country.

In Washington DC, people marched from the Lincoln Memorial to the National Mall, chanting “No kings” and carrying banners. Streets in New York City were packed, with police closing roads to manage crowds.

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Protesters gather at Civic Center Plaza during a “No Kings” protest, in San Francisco. (Photo: AP)

Events were also reported outside the US, including in Paris, London and Lisbon, where demonstrators criticised US policies and called for political action against Trump.

Organisers said earlier rounds of protests had drawn millions, and expected this to be the largest so far, though final numbers were not confirmed.

Who is protesting and why

Protesters include activists, civil rights groups and ordinary citizens. Many are opposing the administration’s immigration actions, especially after the deaths of two US citizens in Minnesota earlier this year during operations by federal agents.

Musician Bruce Springsteen performed at the Minnesota rally and referred to the incident, saying the public response showed “this was still America”. He added that people’s resistance “will not stand” against what he described as government actions.

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A protester holds a sign during a “No Kings” protest in San Francisco. (Photo: AP)

Other critics say recent policies show an expansion of presidential power. Demonstrators also raised concerns about the war in Iran and domestic economic issues.

However, the administration rejected the criticism. A White House spokesperson said the protests were driven by “leftist funding networks” and claimed that “the only people who care… are the reporters who are paid to cover them”.

Despite political divisions, organisers said the protests remained peaceful and were aimed at defending democratic rights.