‘No Kings, No ICE, No war’: Protests draw crowds across US and Europe against Trump policies; here’s why

Protesters criticised the administration over the war in Iran, immigration enforcement and the cost of living.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 29, 2026 05:15 AM IST First published on: Mar 29, 2026 at 05:15 AM IST
No Kings ProtestsCrowds gather holding signs during the "No Kings" protest at City Hall in Houston on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Photo: AP)

Large protests have taken place across the United States and in several countries in Europe, as part of the latest “No Kings” rallies opposing US President Donald Trump, according to reports by the Associated Press (AP).

Demonstrations were held in major cities including New York City, Washington DC and Los Angeles, as well as in smaller towns. Organisers said millions were expected to take part, with events registered across all 50 states.

Protesters criticised the administration over the war in Iran, immigration enforcement and the cost of living. The White House dismissed the rallies, calling them “Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions”.

What is happening

Crowds gathered in large numbers in cities and state capitals, with one of the main events taking place in St Paul. Thousands filled the state Capitol area, holding signs and flags, while marches also took place in city centres across the country.

In Washington DC, people marched from the Lincoln Memorial to the National Mall, chanting “No kings” and carrying banners. Streets in New York City were packed, with police closing roads to manage crowds.

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No Kings Protests
Protesters gather at Civic Center Plaza during a “No Kings” protest, in San Francisco. (Photo: AP)

Events were also reported outside the US, including in Paris, London and Lisbon, where demonstrators criticised US policies and called for political action against Trump.

Organisers said earlier rounds of protests had drawn millions, and expected this to be the largest so far, though final numbers were not confirmed.

Who is protesting and why

Protesters include activists, civil rights groups and ordinary citizens. Many are opposing the administration’s immigration actions, especially after the deaths of two US citizens in Minnesota earlier this year during operations by federal agents.

Musician Bruce Springsteen performed at the Minnesota rally and referred to the incident, saying the public response showed “this was still America”. He added that people’s resistance “will not stand” against what he described as government actions.

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No Kings Protests
A protester holds a sign during a “No Kings” protest in San Francisco. (Photo: AP)

Other critics say recent policies show an expansion of presidential power. Demonstrators also raised concerns about the war in Iran and domestic economic issues.

However, the administration rejected the criticism. A White House spokesperson said the protests were driven by “leftist funding networks” and claimed that “the only people who care… are the reporters who are paid to cover them”.

Despite political divisions, organisers said the protests remained peaceful and were aimed at defending democratic rights.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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