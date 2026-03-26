Venezuela’s Maduro arrives at US court in dispute over legal fees

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro arrived in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday where he will argue that drug trafficking charges against him should be thrown out more than two months after he and his wife were captured in a surprise US military raid in Caracas.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been embroiled in a dispute over US sanctions that prevent the Venezuelan government from paying for ⁠the couple’s ​legal defense.

Maduro, 63, and Flores, 69, have each pleaded not guilty to charges including narcoterrorism conspiracy and are jailed in Brooklyn pending trial.

They have asked US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein to dismiss the charges, saying their inability to rely on Venezuelan public funds is interfering with their right to have a lawyer of their choosing under the Sixth Amendment of the US Constitution.

Their lawyers ​have ​said Maduro and Flores cannot afford to pay their defense fees on ⁠their own.

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Maduro’s lawyer, Barry Pollack, who represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, has said he wants to withdraw from the case if Hellerstein doesn’t dismiss the charges and the Venezuelan government cannot pay ‌his fees. It was unclear how much Pollack is charging Maduro for his services. Pollack did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump told reporters that additional cases would be brought against Maduro, without offering details.

MADURO CAPTURED BY SPECIAL FORCES

US special forces captured Maduro and Flores in a surprise January 3 raid on their Caracas residence and flew them to New York to face drug trafficking charges, an operation detailed in a Reuters examination of the covert mission and its geopolitical fallout.

Maduro was transported from the Metropolitan Detention Center in ⁠Brooklyn to the federal courthouse in ⁠lower Manhattan early on Thursday.

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Outside the courthouse, police separated dozens of Maduro opponents – one holding an effigy of Maduro in an orange jumpsuit – from dozens of pro-Maduro demonstrators ⁠holding signs reading “Free President Maduro.”

Maduro and ‌his wife, who was also in court, say that under Venezuelan law and custom, the ​government pays the expenses of the president and first lady.

Prosecutors argue that because ‌the US has not recognized Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate president since 2019, he and Flores should not expect the US government to allow Venezuela to pay their legal fees. The prosecutors say Maduro and ‌Flores can be assigned public defenders ​if they cannot afford ​their own lawyers.

NARCOTERRORISM ​LAW HAS HAD LIMITED TRIAL SUCCESS

Maduro faces four felony charges including narcoterrorism conspiracy, which criminalizes drug trafficking to help finance activities the United States considers terrorism. The statute has rarely been ​tested at trial, and two of four trial convictions have been overturned over ⁠issues stemming from witness credibility, a Reuters analysis of court records found.

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During his first term in the White House, Trump ramped up sanctions on Venezuela over allegations that Maduro’s government was corrupt and undermining democratic institutions. Washington called Maduro’s 2018 reelection fraudulent.

Maduro dismissed ‌those accusations, along ⁠with allegations of his participation in drug trafficking, as pretextual justifications for what he called a US desire to seize control of the South American OPEC nation’s vast oil reserves.

Relations between ​Caracas and Washington have improved since Delcy Rodriguez, Maduro’s former vice president, became interim president after his capture.