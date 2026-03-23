Newark airport control tower evacuated after burning smell, FAA says

Newark airport ground stop triggered after control tower evacuation due to burning smell, briefly halting flights before operations resumed.

By: Reuters
1 min readMar 23, 2026 06:59 PM IST First published on: Mar 23, 2026 at 06:58 PM IST
newark airport, new york, FAA US AirlinesAn American Eagle plane moves past the FAA Air Traffic Control tower at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/ Representational)

The control tower at Newark airport outside New York City was temporarily evacuated and officials ordered a ground stop on Monday morning after a burning ⁠smell, ​the FAA said.

“Arrivals and departures are temporarily paused at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after ​air ​traffic controllers evacuated the tower ⁠because of a burning smell coming from an elevator,” the ‌FAA said.

The pause in traffic at the busy airport came around 7:30 am Controllers returned to their station and the ground stop was lifted about half ⁠an hour ⁠later.

The incident came the morning after an Air Canada ⁠Express jet ‌collided with a ​fire truck while landing ‌at New York’s LaGuardia airport, killing both pilots, injuring dozens and closing ‌the facility, ​authorities ​said.

US ​aviation faces chronic shortages of air traffic controllers and a ​separate shortfall of Transportation ⁠Security Administration officers due to a partial government shutdown that has led to ‌delays, ⁠long security lines and heightened safety concerns across airports nationwide.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 23: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments