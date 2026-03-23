Newark airport control tower evacuated after burning smell, FAA says

An American Eagle plane moves past the FAA Air Traffic Control tower at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/ Representational)

The control tower at Newark airport outside New York City was temporarily evacuated and officials ordered a ground stop on Monday morning after a burning ⁠smell, ​the FAA said.

“Arrivals and departures are temporarily paused at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after ​air ​traffic controllers evacuated the tower ⁠because of a burning smell coming from an elevator,” the ‌FAA said.