Zohran Mamdani emerges as Democratic kingmaker after New York victories

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani strengthened his influence within the Democratic Party after several progressive candidates he backed defeated establishment-aligned rivals in key New York primary races, signalling a continued shift leftward in some of the party’s safest districts.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist and one of the most prominent progressive figures in New York politics, has increasingly emerged as an influential voice among younger Democratic voters.

Mamdani-backed progressives score key victories

In one key race, state Assembly member Claire Valdez defeated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso for the seat being vacated by US Rep. Nydia Velázquez, with Valdez supported by Mamdani and Reynoso backed by the incumbent, the Associated Press reported. Another major upset saw Darializa Avila Chevalier unseat five-term US Rep. Adriano Espaillat, signalling a further shift toward democratic socialist candidates in New York politics. A third Mamdani-endorsed candidate, Brad Lander, defeated US Rep. Dan Goldman in a contest shaped by divisions over Israel’s war in Gaza.