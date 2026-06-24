Zohran Mamdani emerges as Democratic kingmaker after New York victories

US Democratic primaries 2026 highlight progressive victories, AI regulation battles in Manhattan, and Republican runoff outcomes reshaping internal party dynamics.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readUpdated: Jun 24, 2026 05:08 PM IST
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, celebrates with Democratic congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier during an election night watch party Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo)New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, celebrates with Democratic congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier during an election night watch party Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo)
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani strengthened his influence within the Democratic Party after several progressive candidates he backed defeated establishment-aligned rivals in key New York primary races, signalling a continued shift leftward in some of the party’s safest districts.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist and one of the most prominent progressive figures in New York politics, has increasingly emerged as an influential voice among younger Democratic voters.

Mamdani-backed progressives score key victories

In one key race, state Assembly member Claire Valdez defeated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso for the seat being vacated by US Rep. Nydia Velázquez, with Valdez supported by Mamdani and Reynoso backed by the incumbent, the Associated Press reported. Another major upset saw Darializa Avila Chevalier unseat five-term US Rep. Adriano Espaillat, signalling a further shift toward democratic socialist candidates in New York politics. A third Mamdani-endorsed candidate, Brad Lander, defeated US Rep. Dan Goldman in a contest shaped by divisions over Israel’s war in Gaza.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani greets Brad Lander, candidate for New York’s 10th Congressional District, after winning the primary elections in Brooklyn, New York, US, June 23, 2026. (REUTERS) New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani greets Brad Lander, candidate for New York’s 10th Congressional District, after winning the primary elections in Brooklyn, New York, US, June 23, 2026. (REUTERS)

Collectively, the outcomes are expected to send at least two and possibly three new democratic socialist lawmakers to Congress from New York, strengthening the ideological left within the Democratic Party.

Mamdani, the Ugandan-born son of Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani, has become one of the most closely watched progressive politicians in the United States.

Manhattan race becomes AI battleground

A Democratic primary in Manhattan evolved into a proxy conflict over artificial intelligence regulation, with rival tech-aligned groups spending heavily to influence the outcome. Assembly member Alex Bores, a former Palantir employee who had proposed sweeping AI-regulation legislation, became the central figure in the dispute, Reuters reported.

A political group backed by OpenAI-linked investors spent more than $7 million opposing Bores, while an opposing network tied to Anthropic spent over $10 million supporting his campaign, Reuters reported. Despite the spending surge, Bores lost the nomination to Assembly member Micah Lasher, a Democratic establishment figure who rejected influence from major tech companies, Reuters said.

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Lasher said he would not take direction from either AI industry camp on issues such as jobs, safety or environmental regulation, Reuters reported. The race also featured Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former US president John F. Kennedy, and lawyer George Conway, Reuters added.

Trump stabilises GOP influence after earlier primary setbacks

US President Donald Trump sought to reinforce his influence over Republican primaries after recent setbacks in gubernatorial races, according to the Associated Press. Earlier defeats in Iowa and Georgia, where Trump-backed candidates lost governor contests, had raised questions about his endorsement record within the party, AP reported.

In South Carolina, Trump endorsed both Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and state Attorney General Alan Wilson ahead of a runoff, framing the dual backing as a way to avoid splitting support, AP reported. Wilson ultimately won the nomination and credited Trump’s endorsement as a key factor in his victory, AP said. Trump later claimed credit for the result on social media, celebrating the outcome, the report added.

Utah and Maryland races reflect shifting party dynamics

In Utah, former US Rep. Ben McAdams won a newly competitive Democratic primary created after redistricting, where candidates competed to define themselves in a rare Democratic-leaning district in the state, AP reported. McAdams, previously known as a moderate, has shifted positions in recent years, including stronger support for abortion rights, while maintaining a centrist tone, AP said.

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In Maryland, Democrats backed Gov. Wes Moore for re-election, while Republicans nominated Dan Cox, a hard-right candidate aligned with Trump, AP reported. The results highlight widening ideological divisions within both parties, with Democrats consolidating incumbents and Republicans moving further toward their conservative base.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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