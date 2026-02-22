New York City gets first blizzard warning in 9 years as storm heads to US’ East Coast. What you need to know

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, during a press conference on Saturday, cautioned that snowfall in the city could go up to 20 inches.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 22, 2026 07:43 PM IST First published on: Feb 22, 2026 at 07:38 PM IST
Winter Weather New YorkPedestrians climb over snow banks to try and cross the streets in New York. (AP Photo/ File)

Blizzard warnings have been issued on Saturday for New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut as a major storm is forecast to hit a large part of the East Coast with heavy snow and damaging winds, forecasters said.

The forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) suggests that more than a foot of snow and wind gusts at a speed of over 55mph is projected to hit the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast. The NWS said that flooding is also possible in parts of New York and New Jersey, AP reported.

The weather services’ blizzard warning for New York City is first since 2017 and comes as parts of NYC still remain blocked with hilltops of ice, which is leftover from the previous major storm which struck nearly a month ago. NWS stated some of the heaviest snow is projected to fall overnight on Sunday.

The weather service has forecast 1 to 2 feet of snow in several areas.

NWS blizzard warnings have been issued for:

  • New York City
  • Long Island
  • Southern Connecticut
  • Boston
  • Coastal communities in New Jersey
  • Delaware
  • Maryland
  • Rhode Island
  • Massachusetts

What has NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on blizzard warning?

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, during a press conference on Saturday, cautioned that snowfall in the city could go up to 20 inches. The blizzard warning comes into effect at 6am (local time) on Sunday and it is expected to last till 6pm on Monday.

“We are now expecting between 13 to 17 inches of snow, but there is a slight chance we may see up to 20 inches, if not more,” Mamdani said, adding that efforts by the authorities to get unhoused New Yorkers off the streets to shelters would begin on Saturday noon.

According to a Reuters report, a combination of heavy snowfall and strong winds is expected to hit New Jersey to southeastern New England, while Washington DC and Baltimore areas are under winter storm watch. The weather service has stated that the strongest impact of the storm will be on the coast.

(with inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments