New Epstein files released: Who is named and what’s inside the US Justice Department disclosure

The US Justice Department Friday released more than three million pages of files linked to its long-running investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following a law passed by Congress last year requiring their disclosure.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department had completed its review and that the White House had “no oversight” of the process. He said the release was aimed at transparency and compliance with the law.
“Today’s release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process,” Blanche said. The documents include emails, internal FBI memos, draft indictments, tip-line allegations, prison records and investigative material related to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
Here’s who all are the names in the newly released files:
US President Donald Trump is mentioned hundreds of times in the files. Among the documents is a list compiled by FBI officials in 2025 containing allegations against Trump that were submitted through public tip lines. The FBI notes show many of the claims were unverified and, in some case,s second-hand.
The Justice Department said the material includes “fake or falsely submitted” information because everything sent to the FBI by the public was included in the release.
“Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump,” the department said, adding that the claims are “unfounded and false”.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.
Former US President Bill Clinton is also referenced in the files. The documents include allegations submitted to the FBI and references to Epstein’s past associations. Clinton has previously acknowledged knowing Epstein but has denied any involvement in illegal activity.
No new charges are announced in the released material.
The files include investigative records and FBI memos related to Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of helping Epstein traffic underage girls.
Internal FBI notes include interviews with victims conducted before Maxwell’s trial. One memo records a victim’s account of social events attended with Maxwell, Epstein and other high-profile figures.
Emails between Epstein and Elon Musk appear in the release. The correspondence shows discussions about possible travel and social plans between 2012 and 2013. There is no evidence in the files that Musk travelled to Epstein’s island.
Musk has not been accused of wrongdoing and has previously said he declined Epstein’s invitations.
A spokesperson for Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has rejected allegations mentioned in the latest Epstein files, describing them as “absolutely absurd and completely false”.
The claims appear in two unsigned emails dated July 18, 2013, which were drafted from Jeffrey Epstein’s email account and sent back to the same account, with no indication they were ever sent to or received by Gates.
The emails make accusations about Gates’s health and personal life, including references to a sexually transmitted infection. Responding to the documents, the spokesperson told the BBC that the claims came from “a proven, disgruntled liar” and said the emails only show Epstein’s frustration at no longer having a relationship with Gates and his willingness to try to “entrap and defame” him.
The documents include emails referencing “The Duke”, believed to be Prince Andrew, discussing meetings and introductions. The emails do not allege criminal activity.
There are also emails involving Sarah Ferguson and Lord Peter Mandelson. Mandelson has previously said he regrets his association with Epstein and denies knowledge of any crimes.
The files contain draft indictments from the early 2000s that name Epstein and three unnamed co-conspirators. The documents describe alleged efforts to recruit underage girls but do not list names, which remain redacted.
Prosecutors ultimately did not pursue these indictments and instead reached a non-prosecution agreement with Epstein in 2007.
Diagram shows parts of Epstein’s inner circle but redacts some close associates
The Justice Department released a diagram showing Jeffrey Epstein’s inner circle, but with some close associates redacted. The diagram includes convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell and Jean-Luc Brunel, a model agent with ties to Epstein who faced rape charges in France.
Other identified associates include Epstein’s personal chef, pilots, and Peter Listerman, a model scout. However, the names and photos of five individuals, including Maxwell’s assistant and four Epstein employees, were redacted.
The Justice Department has said the release does not include a confirmed “client list” and that many documents contain unverified claims.
The department said the material reflects what was collected over years of investigations and public tips, not proven findings.