New Epstein files released: Who is named and what’s inside the US Justice Department disclosure

Documents that were included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files are photographed. (AP Photo)

The US Justice Department Friday released more than three million pages of files linked to its long-running investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following a law passed by Congress last year requiring their disclosure.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department had completed its review and that the White House had “no oversight” of the process. He said the release was aimed at transparency and compliance with the law.

“Today’s release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process,” Blanche said. The documents include emails, internal FBI memos, draft indictments, tip-line allegations, prison records and investigative material related to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Here’s who all are the names in the newly released files:

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump is mentioned hundreds of times in the files. Among the documents is a list compiled by FBI officials in 2025 containing allegations against Trump that were submitted through public tip lines. The FBI notes show many of the claims were unverified and, in some case,s second-hand.

Commuters walk past a bus stop near Nine Elms Station as activists put up a poster showing President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein near the US Embassy in London, July 17, 2025. (AP File Photo)

The Justice Department said the material includes “fake or falsely submitted” information because everything sent to the FBI by the public was included in the release.

“Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump,” the department said, adding that the claims are “unfounded and false”.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Bill Clinton

Former US President Bill Clinton is also referenced in the files. The documents include allegations submitted to the FBI and references to Epstein’s past associations. Clinton has previously acknowledged knowing Epstein but has denied any involvement in illegal activity.

This undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows former President Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein. (U.S. Department of Justice Department via AP)

No new charges are announced in the released material.

Ghislaine Maxwell

The files include investigative records and FBI memos related to Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of helping Epstein traffic underage girls.

This undated photo released by the US Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)

Internal FBI notes include interviews with victims conducted before Maxwell’s trial. One memo records a victim’s account of social events attended with Maxwell, Epstein and other high-profile figures.

Elon Musk

Emails between Epstein and Elon Musk appear in the release. The correspondence shows discussions about possible travel and social plans between 2012 and 2013. There is no evidence in the files that Musk travelled to Epstein’s island.

Musk has previously said he never visited Epstein’s island. In a 2019 Vanity Fair interview, he stated that Epstein “tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island. I declined.” (AP Photo)

Musk has not been accused of wrongdoing and has previously said he declined Epstein’s invitations.

Bill Gates

A spokesperson for Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has rejected allegations mentioned in the latest Epstein files, describing them as “absolutely absurd and completely false”.

The claims appear in two unsigned emails dated July 18, 2013, which were drafted from Jeffrey Epstein’s email account and sent back to the same account, with no indication they were ever sent to or received by Gates.

Bill Gates founded Breakthrough Energy, a venture fund to back promising new clean energy startups. (Photo: New York Times)

The emails make accusations about Gates’s health and personal life, including references to a sexually transmitted infection. Responding to the documents, the spokesperson told the BBC that the claims came from “a proven, disgruntled liar” and said the emails only show Epstein’s frustration at no longer having a relationship with Gates and his willingness to try to “entrap and defame” him.

Prince Andrew and UK figures

The documents include emails referencing “The Duke”, believed to be Prince Andrew, discussing meetings and introductions. The emails do not allege criminal activity.

The immediate trigger appears to have been the circulation of an email revealing Andrew maintained contact with Epstein longer than he admitted. (AP Photo)

There are also emails involving Sarah Ferguson and Lord Peter Mandelson. Mandelson has previously said he regrets his association with Epstein and denies knowledge of any crimes.

Draft indictments and co-conspirators

The files contain draft indictments from the early 2000s that name Epstein and three unnamed co-conspirators. The documents describe alleged efforts to recruit underage girls but do not list names, which remain redacted.

Prosecutors ultimately did not pursue these indictments and instead reached a non-prosecution agreement with Epstein in 2007.

Diagram shows parts of Epstein’s inner circle but redacts some close associates

The Justice Department released a diagram showing Jeffrey Epstein’s inner circle, but with some close associates redacted. The diagram includes convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell and Jean-Luc Brunel, a model agent with ties to Epstein who faced rape charges in France.

A document included in the US Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files is photographed Friday, January 30, 2026, that illustrates several people who handled Epstein’s financial affairs or who were close to him. (Photo: AP)

Other identified associates include Epstein’s personal chef, pilots, and Peter Listerman, a model scout. However, the names and photos of five individuals, including Maxwell’s assistant and four Epstein employees, were redacted.

What the files do — and do not — show

The Justice Department has said the release does not include a confirmed “client list” and that many documents contain unverified claims.

The department said the material reflects what was collected over years of investigations and public tips, not proven findings.