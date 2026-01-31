New Epstein files mention Zohran Mamdani’s mother Mira Nair; email recalls Clinton, Bezos at afterparty

The documents include an October 21, 2009 email sent by publicist Peggy Siegal to Epstein, referencing an afterparty at Ghislaine Maxwell’s townhouse for Mira Nair’s film Amelia.

By: Express Global Desk
Jan 31, 2026 01:20 PM IST
Mira Nair, epstein files, Zohran MamdaniNew York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani greets his mother Mira Nair in New York. (AP file)
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s film-director mother, Mira Nair, is mentioned in a fresh tranche of documents tied to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the New York Post reported.

Afterparty email names Nair, Clinton, Bezos

The documents include an October 21, 2009 email sent by publicist Peggy Siegal to Epstein, referencing an afterparty at Ghislaine Maxwell’s townhouse for Nair’s film Amelia.

“Just left Ghislaine’s townhouse…after party for film,” the early-morning message said.

“Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there…Jean Pigozzi, director MIra Nair…etc. Film received tepid reaction though women like it much more…Hillary Swank and [Richard] Gere are at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap sportswear department…very weird,” the email continued.

Also Read | Epstein files records released by US DoJ claims Bill Gates had extramarital affairs

Nair directed the 2009 biopic Amelia, starring Hilary Swank as pioneer aviator Amelia Earhart and Richard Gere as her husband, publisher George Putnam. The email surfaced in the latest document dump released by the US Department of Justice on Friday.

Justice Department releases millions of records

On Friday, the Justice Department said it has released a large additional set of records from its investigative files on Epstein, resuming disclosures under a law aimed at revealing what the government knew about the financier’s sexual abuse of young girls and his interactions with influential figures, including Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department would release more than three million pages of documents, along with over 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. The files, posted online on Friday, include records that were withheld from an initial December release while officials reviewed them to avoid disclosing sensitive victim information.

Also Read | New Epstein files released: Who is named and what’s inside the US Justice Department disclosure

Associates named across politics and business

Among those referenced are Prince Andrew, email correspondence involving Elon Musk, and contacts spanning the political spectrum. The disclosures were made under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, enacted after sustained public and political pressure.

The records contain thousands of references to Trump, including emails sharing news articles about him, commentary on his policies and politics, and gossip involving him and his family. Officials denied any effort to shield Trump, who has said he cut ties with Epstein years ago, from embarrassment.

Musk, Bannon, Lutnick feature in emails

The files show Musk contacted Epstein on at least two occasions about possible visits to Epstein’s Caribbean island. In a 2012 exchange, Epstein asked how many people Musk would like flown by helicopter; Musk replied, “Probably just Talulah and me,” referencing his then-partner Talulah Riley. It is unclear whether any visit occurred. Musk has said he repeatedly rebuffed Epstein’s overtures.

Emails also show conservative activist Steve Bannon discussing meetings and travel logistics with Epstein, and correspondence involving Howard Lutnick, who has said he cut ties long ago and had limited interactions in the presence of his wife.

Long-running scrutiny, unanswered questions

The release represents the largest document dump to date in a saga that has fuelled public suspicion of cover-ups for years. Blanche acknowledged that the disclosures may not satisfy demands for a complete accounting. “There’s a hunger, or a thirst, for information that I don’t think will be satisfied by the review of these documents,” he said.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in August 2019, a month after being indicted on federal sex-trafficking charges. In 2008 and 2009, he served jail time in Florida after pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor. In 2021, a federal jury convicted Maxwell of sex trafficking; she is serving a 20-year sentence.

None of Epstein’s victims who have gone public have accused Trump or Clinton of wrongdoing. Both have said they had no knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of underage girls.

(With inputs from AP)

