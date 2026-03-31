Netanyahu says he won’t ‘put a schedule’ on end to war as Trump makes new threats on Iran’s energy facilities

Netanyahu also said he believes Iran’s leadership could eventually fall on its own.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 31, 2026 07:34 AM IST First published on: Mar 31, 2026 at 07:34 AM IST
Israel Iran WarIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem. (Photo: AP)

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the war with Iran has crossed the halfway mark but declined to give a timeline for when it may end, in remarks to US network Newsmax.

“It’s definitely beyond the halfway point. But I don’t want to put a schedule on it,” Netanyahu said.

He said the current focus of the campaign is to weaken Iran’s capabilities. “What we’re doing is degrading their military capacity, degrading their missile capacity, degrading their nuclear capacity and also weakening them from the inside,” he said.

Also read Iran vs US-Israel War News LIVE Updates: Netanyahu says won’t ‘put a schedule’ on war to end as Trump threatens new strikes on Iran’s energy facilities

Netanyahu also said he believes Iran’s leadership could eventually fall on its own. “I think this regime will collapse internally,” he added, while noting that this is not the stated aim of the war.

The comments come as the conflict continues with no clear end in sight. US President Donald Trump has signalled both openness to a deal and the possibility of further military action if an agreement is not reached.

Most Read
1Iran vs US-Israel War News LIVE Updates: Netanyahu says won’t ‘put a schedule’ on war to end as Trump threatens new strikes on Iran’s energy facilities
2‘My favourite thing is to take the oil’: Trump eyes seizure of Iran’s Kharg Island as 82nd Airborne deploys
3Dubai, UAE News Updates: Qatari news channel Al Araby says Israeli strike damages its Tehran office
4‘I gave up my career to leak this’: UN envoy resigns over claims of planned nuclear strike on Iran
5Mojtaba Khamenei ‘thanks people of Iraq for their support’ days after Trump doubted if Iran’s new Supreme Leader is alive
6Iran vs US-Israel War News LIVE Updates: Netanyahu says won’t ‘put a schedule’ on war to end as Trump threatens new strikes on Iran’s energy facilities
Story continues below this ad

At the same time, several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are urging Washington to continue the campaign, saying Iran has not been weakened enough.

Others in the region, such as Oman and Qatar, have called for a diplomatic solution as the war enters its second month.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 31: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments