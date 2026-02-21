Who is Neal Katyal? Indian-origin lawyer who helped strike down Trump’s global tariffs

Katyal is a partner in the Washington DC office of Milbank LLP and a member of the firm's Litigation & Arbitration Group. (milbank.com)

The US Supreme Court Friday struck down Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, ruling that the President exceeded his authority when he imposed duties using a law reserved for national emergencies.

“The idea that we have a system that self-corrects, that allows us to say ‘You might be the most powerful man in the world but you still can’t break the Constitution.’ That to me is what today is about,” said Neal Katyal, the Indian-origin lawyer who was at the centre case, arguing about the illegality of the levies on behalf of small businesses.

“One of the great things about the American system is what just happened today. I was able to go to court – the son of immigrants – able to go to court and say on behalf of American small businesses, ‘Hey, this President is acting illegally,'” he said in an interview with MS Now.