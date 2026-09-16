Video: Journalists feared dead after helicopter covering bus accident in Los Angeles crashes

A local NBC News helicopter crashed and burst into flames in Los Angeles on Tuesday, killing at least three people, officials said. The journalists on the chopper are feared dead. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

NBC4 Los Angeles anchor Colleen Williams confirmed live that the station’s chopper went down just before 7pm. The broadcast was abruptly cut off moments later. NBC anchors identified the aircraft as NewsChopper 4 and said contact with the crew had been lost before the helicopter went down about 1.6km from the collision site. The NBC anchors did not say how many people had been on board the network’s helicopter.

“We’ve been telling you that we’ve been piecing it together here. We knew it was a news chopper. We knew we’d lost contact with our people out there, ​and ​we’ve just received the confirmation that, in ⁠fact, NewsChopper 4 went down just before 7 o’clock tonight in Chatsworth,” NBC anchor Colleen ‌Williams said.

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The helicopter crashed near a storage building in Chatsworth as the crew covered an SUV and city bus crash that killed at least two people and injured six others, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

VIDEO | Los Angeles, US: A local NBC news helicopter crashed and burst into flames, killing at least three people while reporters were covering the nearby crash of an SUV and a city bus.#LosAngeles #NBC #HelicopterCrash (Source: AFP/PTI) (Only for use in India) pic.twitter.com/1j7TS8BF2T — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 16, 2026

At least one helicopter crash victim was on ground, say LA officials

At least one person killed in the helicopter crash was outside in a parking lot next to a commercial building, Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Branden Silverman said. It remained unclear whether the other two victims were on the ground or inside the helicopter.

One person was taken to hospital, though their condition was not known. Capt. Branden Silverman, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department said the helicopter was “pretty well destroyed” and officials were searching the rubble to determine how many victims were on board.

At least four cars and two storage containers also caught fire after the helicopter crashed. The fire was quickly extinguished, officials said.

More than 50 firefighters respond to Los Angeles helicopter crash

More than 50 firefighters responded to the helicopter crash, according to the fire department. California Governor Gavin Newsom thanked emergency crews responding to both crashes and expressed sympathy for the victims and their families.