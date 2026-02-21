NASA sets date for historic return to Moon’s far side: First human lunar flight in 50 years slated for March 6

The Artemis II mission is set to take astronauts on a 10-day journey around the far side of the Moon and back to Earth.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 21, 2026 03:55 PM IST First published on: Feb 21, 2026 at 07:28 AM IST
SpaceX Crew LaunchThis photo provided by NASA shows NASA astronauts Jessica Meir, front right, Jack Hathaway, front left, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot, back right, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, preparing to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations. (Photo: AP)

NASA is aiming for early March to launch four astronauts around the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years. The Artemis II mission is set to take astronauts on a 10-day journey around the far side of the Moon and back to Earth. It will be the first time people travel that far into space since the Apollo era and is seen as a key step towards a future lunar landing.

NASA has set March 6 as the earliest possible launch date (early March 7 in the UK), after completing a successful “wet dress rehearsal” at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The test involves filling the rocket with fuel and running through the countdown procedure.

It was the team’s second attempt at the rehearsal. The first, held at the start of February, was stopped early because of a hydrogen fuel leak at the launch pad. NASA said problems with seals and filters have now been fixed.

SpaceX Crew Launch
In this image provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a crew of four aboard the Dragon space craft lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (Photo: AP)

“Yesterday we were able to fully tank the SLS rocket within the planned timeline we also successfully demonstrated the launch countdown,” NASA’s Lori Glaze told a news conference, as reported by the BBC.

She added, “Every night I look up at the Moon and I see it, and I get real excited because I can feel she’s calling us and we’re ready.”

The four-member crew includes three Americans Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and one Canadian, Jeremy Hansen.

They will travel aboard NASA’s 98-metre-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. The rocket has flown once before, in November 2022, during the Artemis I mission, but that flight carried no astronauts.

The crew will sit inside the Orion capsule, which sits on top of the rocket. The spacecraft is about the size of a minibus inside. It is where the astronauts will eat, sleep and work during the mission.

On the first day, they will orbit the Earth. If all systems perform as expected, they will then head towards the Moon. The journey there will take about four days.

The astronauts will fly around the far side of the Moon, the side not visible from Earth at a distance of between 6,500 and 9,500 kilometres above the surface. They will spend several hours studying and photographing the Moon before beginning the four-day journey back to Earth.

The mission will end with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

