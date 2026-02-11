Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Masked suspect caught on camera; what happened after man detained

News outlets later interviewed a man who said he was questioned and released. Authorities have not confirmed that the person they picked up was released.

By: Express Global Desk
9 min readUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 07:56 PM IST
Nancy Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, Nancy Guthrie news,This combo from images provided by the FBI shows surveillance footage at the home of Nancy Guthrie the night she went missing in Tucson, Ariz. (FBI via AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping news updates: A person was detained for questioning Tuesday in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, hours after the FBI released surveillance videos of a masked individual wearing a handgun holster outside Guthrie’s front door the night she vanished from her Arizona home.

News outlets later interviewed a man who said he was questioned and released. Authorities have not confirmed that the person they picked up was released.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie disappearance: FBI releases footage of masked person in hunt for Savannah Guthrie’s mother

Officers detained the person during a traffic stop south of Tucson, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. It did not immediately provide details about the person or the location. The FBI referred questions to the sheriff’s office.

 

A Phoenix television station, KNXV-TV, interviewed a delivery man who said he had been detained by police on suspicions of kidnapping Guthrie. He said he and his wife pulled the car over when they noticed police were following them. The man, who gave only his first name and said he lived in the town of Rio Rico, said he was innocent and that police released him after several hours. His account could not be independently verified. Local and federal authorities have not confirmed that the person who they had detained was released.

 

The sheriff’s department and the FBI were conducting a court-authorised search Tuesday night at a location in Rio Rico, about an hour’s drive south of Tucson, the department said in a statement. The search was expected to take several hours.

Guthrie, 84, disappeared on February 1. Since then, the case has gripped the nation.

Masked figure seen outside home

The surveillance videos released Tuesday show a person wearing a ski mask and a backpack. At one point, they tilt their head down and away from a doorbell camera while approaching Guthrie’s front door. The footage also shows the person holding a flashlight in their mouth and trying to cover the camera with a gloved hand and part of a plant ripped from the yard.

Story continues below this ad

The videos, less than a combined minute in length, gave investigators and the public their first glimpse of who was outside Guthrie’s home in the foothills outside Tucson. But the images did not show what happened to her or help determine whether she is still alive.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the “armed individual” appeared to “have tampered with the camera.” It was not entirely clear whether there was a gun in the holster.

The videos were pulled from data on “back-end systems” after investigators spent days trying to find lost, corrupted or inaccessible images, Patel said.

 

“This will get the phone ringing for lots of potential leads,” said former FBI agent Katherine Schweit. “Even when you have a person who appears to be completely covered, they’re really not. You can see their girth, the shape of their face, potentially their eyes or mouth.”

Story continues below this ad

Nancy Guthrie disappearance timeline

Date Time What Happened
Saturday, Jan. 31 5:32 p.m. Nancy Guthrie takes an Uber to her family’s home for dinner.
9:48 p.m. Dropped off at her Tucson home; garage door opens and closes minutes later.
Sunday, Feb. 1 1:47 a.m. Doorbell camera is disconnected.
2:12 a.m. Camera software detects motion (video later recovered via digital forensics).
2:28 a.m. Pacemaker app disconnects from her phone.
11:56 a.m. Family checks on her after she misses church.
12:03 p.m. Family calls 911 to report her missing.
12:15 p.m. Investigators arrive; drones and search dogs deployed.
6:46 p.m. Pima County Sheriff’s Department announces disappearance publicly.
Monday, Feb. 2 Morning Authorities say she was likely abducted or taken against her will.
Night TV station receives email appearing to be a ransom note (deadlines set for Thursday & following Monday). Savannah Guthrie posts prayer appeal.
Tuesday, Feb. 3 Signs of forced entry found at home. President Donald Trump calls situation “terrible.”
Wednesday, Feb. 4 Authorities conduct follow-up investigation at home. Savannah posts video asking for proof her mother is alive.
Thursday, Feb. 5 DNA test confirms blood on porch belongs to Nancy Guthrie. FBI offers $50,000 reward.
Friday, Feb. 6 New message tied to case received by TV station; FBI reviewing authenticity. Neighborhood canvassed again.
Saturday, Feb. 7 Savannah Guthrie releases video directly addressing abductors, says family is willing to pay.
Sunday, Feb. 8 Detectives and FBI conduct follow-up searches; underground tank behind home examined.
Monday, Feb. 9 Savannah posts “hour of desperation” appeal. FBI says no confirmed communication with abductors despite ransom deadline.
Tuesday, Feb. 10 FBI releases recovered doorbell video showing masked, armed person tampering with camera. Savannah posts suspect images publicly. Person detained south of Tucson for questioning; unclear if linked to video.

 

Search activity intensifies

Tuesday afternoon, authorities were back near Guthrie’s neighbourhood, using vehicles to block her driveway. A few miles away, law enforcement officers went door-to-door in the area where daughter Annie Guthrie lives, speaking with neighbours and searching a drainage area, including the inside of a culvert.

Investigators have said for more than a week that they believe Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will. She was last seen at home Jan. 31 and reported missing the next day. DNA tests showed blood on her porch was hers, authorities said.

Authorities initially could not pull images from the camera. The doorbell camera was disconnected early on Feb. 1. While software recorded movement at the home minutes later, Guthrie did not have an active subscription, so Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos had initially said none of the footage could be recovered. Officials continued working to retrieve the data.

Story continues below this ad

Until now, authorities have released few details, leaving it unclear whether ransom notes demanding money, with deadlines that have already passed, were authentic, and whether the Guthrie family has had any contact with whoever took her.

Family’s increasingly urgent pleas

Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings have released a series of video statements pleading for the return of their mother and indicating a willingness to pay a ransom.

Savannah Guthrie posted the new surveillance images on social media Tuesday, saying the family believes their mother is still alive and offering phone numbers for the FBI and county sheriff. Within minutes, the post had thousands of comments.

In a video just ahead of a purported ransom deadline Monday, Savannah Guthrie appeared alone and spoke directly to the public.

“We are at an hour of desperation,” she said. “We need your help.”

Story continues below this ad

Earlier appeals had been more measured. Three days after the search began, the siblings said, “We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen.”

In the same video, Guthrie said the family was aware of media reports about a ransom letter, but first wanted proof their mother was alive. “Please reach out to us,” they said.

The next day, Savannah Guthrie’s brother again made a plea: “Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven’t heard anything directly.”

Over the weekend, the family posted another video that intensified speculation about Nancy Guthrie’s fate.

Story continues below this ad

“We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her,” said Savannah Guthrie, flanked by her siblings. “This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

National attention and federal involvement

Much of the nation is closely following the case involving the longtime anchor of NBC’s morning show.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump watched the new surveillance footage and was in “pure disgust,” encouraging anyone with information to call the FBI.

The FBI has begun posting digital billboards about the case in major cities from Texas to California.

Story continues below this ad

Connor Hagan, a spokesperson for the FBI, said Monday that the agency was not aware of ongoing communication between Guthrie’s family and any suspected kidnappers. Authorities also had not identified any suspects, he said.

For now, investigators say they believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted against her will. The newly released footage has provided the first visual clue in the case — but it has yet to answer the central question of where she is, or whether she is still alive.

(With inputs from AP)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi Indo-US deal
Gunning for Modi, deja vu over Indo-US deal: Rahul's day in Parliament
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and epstein
'I want to clarify': Hardeep Puri fires back after Rahul Gandhi’s Epstein files charge in Lok Sabha
Kohrra 2 review
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
exclusive image from screen archives of bhansali, ranveer and farhan
'I didn't take a single paisa': Ranveer rejects Farhan's Rs 40 cr demand, says he spent 1 year on Bhansali's shelved Baiju Bawra
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
onion flower
The edible bloom: Why onion flowers are the underrated prebiotic your gut needs
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Advertisement
Must Read
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Before Pakistan game, India must study Australia's batting template at the Premadasa
Australia
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
How did supermassive black holes become such monsters? New study shows it may have been 'feeding frenzy'
A supermassive black hole at the centre of a large galaxy ( AI-generated with Google Gemini)
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch on Feb 25: Design changes, specs and pre-order details
The much anticipated Galaxy S26 series is said to have a redesigned camera island.
The edible bloom: Why onion flowers are the underrated prebiotic your gut needs
onion flower
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
'I didn't worry for 1 second': German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends
Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends
‘Most romantic aurora ever’: Northern Lights form glowing heart in Norway days before Valentine’s Day; photographer says ‘not AI’
heart shapoed aurora in Norway
Norwegian Olympic hero Sturla Holm Laegreid pauses bronze medal interview to admit to cheating on partner
Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, reacts after he won bronze as teammate Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold comforts him after the men's 20-kilometer individual biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo)
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement