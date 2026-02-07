Blood evidence and a disconnected pacemaker: Inside the ‘fragmented’ search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother

On Friday, law enforcement officers returned to Nancy Guthrie’s home in the Catalina Foothills area outside Tucson and fanned out again across the surrounding upscale neighbourhood, as investigators examined purported ransom notes and pursued what officials describe as a growing but still fragmented body of evidence.
Authorities say time is a critical factor. Guthrie has a pacemaker and requires daily medication, raising fears that her health could be deteriorating by the day.
The disappearance
Family members told authorities they last saw Nancy Guthrie at 9:48 pm on January 31, when she was dropped off at her Tucson home after dinner and an evening of games together. When she failed to attend church the next morning, relatives became concerned.
After going to check on her, the family called the police to report her missing.
Dispatch audio later revealed that Guthrie suffers from high blood pressure and heart issues and relies on medication and a pacemaker — medical needs that have intensified the urgency of the search.
Evidence pointing to a kidnapping
Investigators believe Guthrie was taken against her will from her home, which sits in a hilly desert neighbourhood popular with retirees.
A DNA test showed that the blood found on the front porch belonged to Guthrie, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said. Detectives also determined that her doorbell camera was disconnected in the early hours of Sunday morning, and that the camera’s software logged movement shortly afterwards.
However, the system failed to save video footage because Guthrie did not have an active subscription.
“I wish technology was as easy as we believe it is, that here’s a picture, here’s your bad guy. But it’s not,” Nanos told The Associated Press on Friday. “There are pieces of information that come to us from these tech groups that say ‘This is what we have and we can’t get anymore.’”
Her pacemaker app also disconnected from her phone around the same time, a detail investigators say is deeply troubling.
Key digital clues investigators are tracking
• Doorbell camera: Disconnected early Sunday.
• Motion detected: Software logged activity minutes later.
• Video footage: Unavailable due to inactive subscription.
• Pacemaker app: Disconnected from phone at 2:28 am.
• Blood evidence: Confirmed to belong to Nancy Guthrie.
Ransom notes and new messages
At least three media organisations reported receiving what appeared to be ransom notes, which were turned over to investigators. Sheriff Nanos said one such note proved to be fake, leading to an arrest.
It remains unclear whether all of the notes were identical.
Heith Janke, FBI special agent in charge in Phoenix, said the messages included demands for money, with a Thursday evening deadline and a second deadline set for Monday. At least one note referenced details such as a floodlight at Guthrie’s home and her Apple Watch.
Investigators say they are taking the communications seriously.
On Friday, Tucson television station KOLD-TV reported receiving a new message via email tied to the case. The station said it could not disclose its contents. The FBI confirmed it was reviewing the message for authenticity.
Family appeals for proof of life
As concern over Guthrie’s health grows, her children have released two public video messages addressed directly to whoever may be holding her.
In an emotional appeal posted Wednesday, Savannah Guthrie asked the abductors to provide proof that her mother is alive, noting that modern technology makes it easy to manipulate voices and images.
The family, she said, needs to know “without a doubt” that Nancy Guthrie is alive and in the abductor’s hands.
Police have not said they have received any deepfake images or recordings.
Savannah Guthrie described her mother as a “kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light,” calling her funny, spunky and clever. “Talk to her and you’ll see,” she said, adding that she and her siblings would not rest until they were reunited.
Federal involvement and Trump’s comments
The FBI has announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts.
The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump spoke with Savannah Guthrie by phone on Wednesday. Trump later posted on social media that he had directed federal authorities to assist where possible.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday night, Trump said the investigation was going “very well” and that authorities had uncovered some strong clues.
“I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon,” he said.
Day-by-day timeline of the search
How hostage negotiations usually work
Experts say kidnappings for ransom are rare in the United States, despite their prominence in movies and television.
Scott Tillema, a retired Illinois SWAT hostage negotiator, said such cases are the least common category of hostage situations, typically involving careful planning rather than impulsive violence.
Scott Walker, author of Order Out of Chaos: A Kidnap Negotiator’s Guide to Influence and Persuasion, said the first priority in such cases is proof of life, followed by efforts to build trust between negotiators and abductors.
“It’s very, very rare that someone is kidnapped for being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Walker said.
Experts caution that media attention can complicate negotiations, increasing pressure on families and potentially giving kidnappers more leverage.
A case gripping national attention
The apparent home-invasion kidnapping of a frail elderly woman, whose daughter is a nationally recognised television journalist, has captured intense public interest.
As investigators pursue new leads and analyse the latest message, authorities say the focus remains on one goal: finding Nancy Guthrie and bringing her home safely.
(With inputs from AP, Reuters)