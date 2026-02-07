Blood evidence and a disconnected pacemaker: Inside the ‘fragmented’ search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother

Family members told authorities they last saw Nancy Guthrie at 9:48 pm on January 31, when she was dropped off at her Tucson home after dinner and an evening of games together.

By: Express Global Desk
Updated: Feb 7, 2026 02:13 PM IST
Savannah Guthrie Mom MissingThis image provided by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie. (Photo: AP/X)
Savannah Guthrie kidnapping: Nearly a week after the elderly mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie vanished from her Arizona home, investigators say the case is being treated as a kidnapping, with no suspect publicly named and no confirmation yet that the 84-year-old woman is alive.

On Friday, law enforcement officers returned to Nancy Guthrie’s home in the Catalina Foothills area outside Tucson and fanned out again across the surrounding upscale neighbourhood, as investigators examined purported ransom notes and pursued what officials describe as a growing but still fragmented body of evidence.

Authorities say time is a critical factor. Guthrie has a pacemaker and requires daily medication, raising fears that her health could be deteriorating by the day.

The disappearance

Family members told authorities they last saw Nancy Guthrie at 9:48 pm on January 31, when she was dropped off at her Tucson home after dinner and an evening of games together. When she failed to attend church the next morning, relatives became concerned.

After going to check on her, the family called the police to report her missing.

Dispatch audio later revealed that Guthrie suffers from high blood pressure and heart issues and relies on medication and a pacemaker — medical needs that have intensified the urgency of the search.

Evidence pointing to a kidnapping

Investigators believe Guthrie was taken against her will from her home, which sits in a hilly desert neighbourhood popular with retirees.

A DNA test showed that the blood found on the front porch belonged to Guthrie, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said. Detectives also determined that her doorbell camera was disconnected in the early hours of Sunday morning, and that the camera’s software logged movement shortly afterwards.

However, the system failed to save video footage because Guthrie did not have an active subscription.

“I wish technology was as easy as we believe it is, that here’s a picture, here’s your bad guy. But it’s not,” Nanos told The Associated Press on Friday. “There are pieces of information that come to us from these tech groups that say ‘This is what we have and we can’t get anymore.’”

Her pacemaker app also disconnected from her phone around the same time, a detail investigators say is deeply troubling.

Key digital clues investigators are tracking

• Doorbell camera: Disconnected early Sunday.
• Motion detected: Software logged activity minutes later.
• Video footage: Unavailable due to inactive subscription.
• Pacemaker app: Disconnected from phone at 2:28 am.
• Blood evidence: Confirmed to belong to Nancy Guthrie.

Ransom notes and new messages

At least three media organisations reported receiving what appeared to be ransom notes, which were turned over to investigators. Sheriff Nanos said one such note proved to be fake, leading to an arrest.

It remains unclear whether all of the notes were identical.

Heith Janke, FBI special agent in charge in Phoenix, said the messages included demands for money, with a Thursday evening deadline and a second deadline set for Monday. At least one note referenced details such as a floodlight at Guthrie’s home and her Apple Watch.

Investigators say they are taking the communications seriously.

On Friday, Tucson television station KOLD-TV reported receiving a new message via email tied to the case. The station said it could not disclose its contents. The FBI confirmed it was reviewing the message for authenticity.

Family appeals for proof of life

As concern over Guthrie’s health grows, her children have released two public video messages addressed directly to whoever may be holding her.

In an emotional appeal posted Wednesday, Savannah Guthrie asked the abductors to provide proof that her mother is alive, noting that modern technology makes it easy to manipulate voices and images.

The family, she said, needs to know “without a doubt” that Nancy Guthrie is alive and in the abductor’s hands.

Police have not said they have received any deepfake images or recordings.

Savannah Guthrie described her mother as a “kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light,” calling her funny, spunky and clever. “Talk to her and you’ll see,” she said, adding that she and her siblings would not rest until they were reunited.

Federal involvement and Trump’s comments

The FBI has announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts.

The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump spoke with Savannah Guthrie by phone on Wednesday. Trump later posted on social media that he had directed federal authorities to assist where possible.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday night, Trump said the investigation was going “very well” and that authorities had uncovered some strong clues.

“I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon,” he said.

Day-by-day timeline of the search

Date Time Key development
Saturday, January 31, 2026 5:32 pm Nancy Guthrie takes an Uber to a family dinner.
9:48 pm Guthrie is dropped off at her Tucson home.
9:50 pm Garage door closes.
Sunday, February 1, 2026 1:47 am Doorbell camera is disconnected.
2:12 am Motion detected by doorbell camera software.
2:28 am Guthrie’s pacemaker app disconnects.
12:03 pm Family reports her missing to authorities.
Monday, February 2, 2026 Authorities say they believe Guthrie was kidnapped.
First ransom email is reported.
Thursday, February 5, 2026 DNA test confirms blood found at the home belonged to Guthrie.
FBI announces a $50,000 reward for information.
Friday, February 6, 2026 KOLD-TV receives a new message linked to the case.
Investigators return to the neighborhood to gather more evidence.

How hostage negotiations usually work

Experts say kidnappings for ransom are rare in the United States, despite their prominence in movies and television.

Scott Tillema, a retired Illinois SWAT hostage negotiator, said such cases are the least common category of hostage situations, typically involving careful planning rather than impulsive violence.

Scott Walker, author of Order Out of Chaos: A Kidnap Negotiator’s Guide to Influence and Persuasion, said the first priority in such cases is proof of life, followed by efforts to build trust between negotiators and abductors.

“It’s very, very rare that someone is kidnapped for being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Walker said.

Experts caution that media attention can complicate negotiations, increasing pressure on families and potentially giving kidnappers more leverage.

A case gripping national attention

The apparent home-invasion kidnapping of a frail elderly woman, whose daughter is a nationally recognised television journalist, has captured intense public interest.

As investigators pursue new leads and analyse the latest message, authorities say the focus remains on one goal: finding Nancy Guthrie and bringing her home safely.

(With inputs from AP, Reuters)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

