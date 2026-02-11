1 Bitcoin for a name: New ransom twist in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case after ‘Carlos’ detained in US

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: TMZ reported that it received a new message demanding cryptocurrency in exchange for information about the alleged kidnapper.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 10:00 PM IST
Savannah Guthrie Mom MissingIn this image provided by NBCUniversal, Savannah Guthrie, right, her mom Nancy speak in New York. (Photo: AP)
Nancy Guthrie disappearance: A new bitcoin demand has surfaced in the kidnapping case of Nancy Guthrie, adding another twist to the intensifying investigation into the 84-year-old’s disappearance. TMZ reported Wednesday that it received a new message demanding cryptocurrency in exchange for information about the alleged kidnapper.

New note seeks 1 Bitcoin for name

According to TMZ, the outlet received the message just before 5 am PT. The sender allegedly claimed they had attempted to contact Savannah Guthrie and her siblings without success.

The note, which has not been independently verified or confirmed by law enforcement, allegedly reads, “If they want the name of the individual involved then I want 1 Bitcoin to the following wallet. Time is more than relevant.”

TMZ reported that the sender offered to provide the name of the individual responsible in exchange for the payment.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed the authenticity of the message or whether it is connected to the ongoing investigation.

Comes after detainment following surveillance release

The reported note came just hours after a man identified only as Carlos was detained for questioning. The detainment followed the release Tuesday of surveillance videos and still images in the case.

Investigators previously released footage showing a masked individual outside Nancy Guthrie’s home on the night she disappeared.

Law enforcement has not announced any arrests or named any suspects in connection with the case.

Family previously said they were willing to pay

Nancy Guthrie has now been missing for 11 days. Authorities have said they believe she was abducted. Her daughter, “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie, and her siblings have previously addressed ransom communications they received earlier in the case and said they were willing to pay.

It remains unclear whether the latest message is linked to the original ransom notes or whether it is a separate attempt to solicit payment amid heightened media attention.

Federal and local authorities continue to investigate.

Nancy Guthrie disappearance timeline

Date Time What happened
Saturday, Jan. 31 5:32 p.m. Nancy Guthrie takes an Uber to her family’s home for dinner.
9:48 p.m. Dropped off at her Tucson home; garage door opens and closes minutes later.
Sunday, Feb. 1 1:47 a.m. Doorbell camera is disconnected.
2:12 a.m. Camera software detects motion (video later recovered via digital forensics).
2:28 a.m. Pacemaker app disconnects from her phone.
11:56 a.m. Family checks on her after she misses church.
12:03 p.m. Family calls 911 to report her missing.
12:15 p.m. Investigators arrive; drones and search dogs deployed.
6:46 p.m. Pima County Sheriff’s Department announces disappearance publicly.
Monday, Feb. 2 Morning Authorities say she was likely abducted or taken against her will.
Night TV station receives email appearing to be a ransom note (deadlines set for Thursday & following Monday). Savannah Guthrie posts prayer appeal.
Tuesday, Feb. 3 Signs of forced entry found at home. President Donald Trump calls situation “terrible.”
Wednesday, Feb. 4 Authorities conduct follow-up investigation at home. Savannah posts video asking for proof her mother is alive.
Thursday, Feb. 5 DNA test confirms blood on porch belongs to Nancy Guthrie. FBI offers $50,000 reward.
Friday, Feb. 6 New message tied to case received by TV station; FBI reviewing authenticity. Neighborhood canvassed again.
Saturday, Feb. 7 Savannah Guthrie releases video directly addressing abductors, says family is willing to pay.
Sunday, Feb. 8 Detectives and FBI conduct follow-up searches; underground tank behind home examined.
Monday, Feb. 9 Savannah posts “hour of desperation” appeal. FBI says no confirmed communication with abductors despite ransom deadline.
Tuesday, Feb. 10 FBI releases recovered doorbell video showing masked, armed person tampering with camera. Savannah posts suspect images publicly. Person detained south of Tucson for questioning; unclear if linked to video.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

