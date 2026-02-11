1 Bitcoin for a name: New ransom twist in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case after ‘Carlos’ detained in US

In this image provided by NBCUniversal, Savannah Guthrie, right, her mom Nancy speak in New York. (Photo: AP)

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: A new bitcoin demand has surfaced in the kidnapping case of Nancy Guthrie, adding another twist to the intensifying investigation into the 84-year-old’s disappearance. TMZ reported Wednesday that it received a new message demanding cryptocurrency in exchange for information about the alleged kidnapper.

New note seeks 1 Bitcoin for name

According to TMZ, the outlet received the message just before 5 am PT. The sender allegedly claimed they had attempted to contact Savannah Guthrie and her siblings without success.

The note, which has not been independently verified or confirmed by law enforcement, allegedly reads, “If they want the name of the individual involved then I want 1 Bitcoin to the following wallet. Time is more than relevant.”

TMZ reported that the sender offered to provide the name of the individual responsible in exchange for the payment.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed the authenticity of the message or whether it is connected to the ongoing investigation.