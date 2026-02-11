Nancy Guthrie disappearance: FBI releases footage of masked person in hunt for Savannah Guthrie’s mother

Releasing the images in a post on X, Kash Patel wrote, "Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners." (Photo: X/ @FBIDirectorKash)

FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday released the first surveillance images of a masked person who appears to be in the hunt for news anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother.

The “armed individual” in the images has been directly linked with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, Patel said on Tuesday.

Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

Releasing the images in a post on X, Kash Patel wrote, “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices.”

BREAKING: FBI Director Kash Patel has released video of an "armed individual" in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie. https://t.co/Q1bYTCeu6q pic.twitter.com/tRmMfqWaIY — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2026

On Monday, Savannah Guthrie said that her family believes their mother is still alive and issued an appeal to public if anyone has information regarding her disappearance.

Urging people to inform FBI if anyone has information, Patel wrote, “Working with our partners – as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

Nancy Guthrie, who was last seen on January 31, disappeared in the middle of night from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Authorities have said that they believe she was taken away against her will.

The White House on Tuesday said that US President Donald Trump ⁠was reviewing the newly ​released ‌images in the ​case of the kidnapping ‌of the mother of ‌journalist ‌Savannah Guthrie.

It remains unclear if the ransom notes demanding money with a deadline, which has already passed, were authentic or not and whether the Guthrie family has had any contact with the abductors, AP reported.