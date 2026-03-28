Elon Musk joined Trump and PM Modi call to discuss US-Israel war against Iran, says report

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Elon Musk joined a phone call on Tuesday between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the escalating Iran conflict, The New York Times (NYT) has reported.

The participation of a private citizen in a high-level wartime conversation between two heads of government is highly unusual. According to the report, two US officials confirmed Musk’s presence on the call but spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.