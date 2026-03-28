Elon Musk joined Trump and PM Modi call to discuss US-Israel war against Iran, says report

The participation of a private citizen in a high-level wartime conversation between two heads of government is highly unusual.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 28, 2026 07:52 AM IST First published on: Mar 28, 2026 at 07:34 AM IST
US-IndiaUS President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Elon Musk joined a phone call on Tuesday between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the escalating Iran conflict, The New York Times (NYT) has reported.

The participation of a private citizen in a high-level wartime conversation between two heads of government is highly unusual. According to the report, two US officials confirmed Musk’s presence on the call but spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

“President Trump has a great relationship with Prime Minister ​Modi, ​and ⁠this was a productive conversation,” White ​House spokeswoman Karoline ​Leavitt ⁠said when asked for comment on the report.

It remains unclear why Musk was included or whether he contributed to the discussion. However, the NYT report suggests his involvement may reflect improved ties with Trump after a fallout last year, when Musk stepped down from a government role focused on reducing the federal workforce.

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However, the call reportedly centred on rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly Iran’s control over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz — a key route for global oil and gas shipments. Disruptions in the strait have driven up energy prices worldwide and unsettled global markets, with some Asian countries facing potential fuel shortages.

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Neither Washington nor New Delhi mentioned Musk’s presence in their official statements on the call.

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Musk, who previously held the title of a “special government employee” in the early months of Trump’s administration, currently holds no formal government position. During his time in government, he led an initiative known as DOGE aimed at cutting public spending, which reportedly caused friction with senior officials.

Musk did not respond to requests for comment, while the White House declined to address questions about his role in the call, the newspaper reported.



Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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