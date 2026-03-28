Elon Musk joined Trump and PM Modi call to discuss US-Israel war against Iran, says report

Elon Musk joined a phone call on Tuesday between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the escalating Iran conflict, The New York Times (NYT) has reported.
The participation of a private citizen in a high-level wartime conversation between two heads of government is highly unusual. According to the report, two US officials confirmed Musk’s presence on the call but spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
“President Trump has a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and this was a productive conversation,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said when asked for comment on the report.
It remains unclear why Musk was included or whether he contributed to the discussion. However, the NYT report suggests his involvement may reflect improved ties with Trump after a fallout last year, when Musk stepped down from a government role focused on reducing the federal workforce.
However, the call reportedly centred on rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly Iran’s control over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz — a key route for global oil and gas shipments. Disruptions in the strait have driven up energy prices worldwide and unsettled global markets, with some Asian countries facing potential fuel shortages.
Neither Washington nor New Delhi mentioned Musk’s presence in their official statements on the call.
Musk, who previously held the title of a “special government employee” in the early months of Trump’s administration, currently holds no formal government position. During his time in government, he led an initiative known as DOGE aimed at cutting public spending, which reportedly caused friction with senior officials.
Musk did not respond to requests for comment, while the White House declined to address questions about his role in the call, the newspaper reported.