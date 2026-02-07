Bajaj
PM Modi thanks Trump for US trade deal interim framework: ‘Reflects trust of partnership’, ‘boosts Make in India’

The interim framework follows months of negotiations between New Delhi and Washington under broader talks on a US–India Bilateral Trade Agreement, launched in February 2025.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 7, 2026 08:40 AM IST First published on: Feb 7, 2026 at 08:40 AM IST
India US TariffsU.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed the interim trade framework agreed between India and the United States, calling it a positive step that reflects growing trust and cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on X, PM Modi said India and the US had agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement and thanked US President Donald Trump for his role in pushing the talks forward.

“We have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between our two great nations,” Modi wrote. “I thank President Trump for his personal commitment to robust ties between our countries.”

PM Modi said the framework showed the “depth, trust and dynamism” of the India–US partnership and would support domestic growth in India. He said it would strengthen the government’s Make in India programme by creating new opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs, small businesses, start-ups, fishermen and innovators.

“It will generate large-scale employment for women and youngsters,” PM Modi said.

He added that both countries shared a strong focus on innovation and that the framework would deepen investment and technology partnerships, including in advanced sectors.

However PM Modi mentioned that the agreement would also help build “resilient and trusted supply chains” and support global economic growth.

“As India moves forward towards building a Viksit Bharat, we remain committed to building global partnerships that are future-oriented, empower our people and contribute to shared prosperity,” he said.

The interim framework follows months of negotiations between New Delhi and Washington under broader talks on a US–India Bilateral Trade Agreement, launched in February 2025.

Under the proposed framework, India has agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on US industrial goods and cut duties on a wide range of American farm and food products. These include animal feed, nuts, fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits. India will also work to address non-tariff barriers affecting US medical devices, information and communications technology goods, and agricultural imports.

For its part, the United States will apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18% on Indian goods such as textiles, clothing, leather, footwear and machinery. Washington has also agreed to remove tariffs on selected products, including certain aircraft and aircraft parts, generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds.

India has said it plans to purchase around $500 billion worth of US goods over five years, including energy products, aircraft, precious metals, technology equipment and coking coal.

Both sides have said the interim framework will be implemented quickly, while work continues towards a full and mutually beneficial trade agreement.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

