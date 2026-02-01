Bajaj
Minneapolis shooting: US judge orders release of five-year-old detained by immigration officials

US District Judge Fred Biery ordered the pair to be released from an immigration detention centre in Texas by 3 February.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 1, 2026 06:05 AM IST First published on: Feb 1, 2026 at 06:05 AM IST
MinneapolisActivists light candles on frozen Lake Nokomis, spelling, "Ice Out" on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo)

A US federal judge has ordered immigration authorities to release a five-year-old boy and his father who were detained during an enforcement operation in Minneapolis, calling the arrests deeply troubling.

The child, Liam Conejo Ramos, was taken into custody outside his home along with his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias. A photograph of the boy wearing a blue bunny-shaped hat and carrying a Spider-Man backpack sparked widespread outrage after it emerged online.

US District Judge Fred Biery ordered the pair to be released from an immigration detention centre in Texas by 3 February, following an emergency request filed by the family’s lawyer.

Also read ‘Why detain a 5-year-old?’: Outrage in Minneapolis as US school district claims ICE is targeting students in Trump’s latest crackdown

In his ruling, Judge Biery criticised the manner in which the arrests were carried out. “The case has its genesis in the ill-conceived and incompetently implemented government pursuit of daily deportation quotas,” he wrote, adding that the actions appeared to involve “traumatising children”.

The judge also questioned the wider approach to immigration enforcement, saying deportations should take place through a more orderly and humane system. Referring to the detention of the child, he wrote that it reflected “the perfidious lust for unbridled power” and a lack of “human decency”, the BBC reported.

US immigration officials said the operation was aimed at the boy’s father, whom they described as an “illegal alien”. They denied targeting a child and claimed the father had “abandoned” his son when officers approached.

However, the family’s lawyer, Marc Prokosch, told the BBC that both father and son had entered the US legally in 2024 from Ecuador to seek asylum and had been following immigration procedures. He said they were being held at a detention centre in San Antonio, Texas.

The arrests took place amid a sharp increase in immigration enforcement in Minneapolis under an initiative known as “Operation Metro Surge”, launched by the US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Also read ‘Job of police is to keep people safe’: Minneapolis Mayor responds to Donald Trump’s ‘playing with fire’ warning

In recent days, Trump officials have indicated that federal forces could be reduced in the state following public anger over enforcement actions, including fatal shootings involving federal agents.

In a separate ruling, another federal judge rejected a request by the state government to block the deployment of immigration agents in Minnesota, saying there was insufficient evidence to show the operation was unlawful.

The Department of Homeland Security has been contacted for comment, the BBC said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

