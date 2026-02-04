‘She believed tomorrow could be better’: Brothers of Renee Good tell congressional Democrats

Luke Ganger, left, and Brent Ganger, right, brothers of Renee Good, appear during a Bicameral Public Forum on the Disproportionate Use of Force by DHS Agents, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Two brothers of Renee Good, the US citizen shot dead by ICE officer Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last month, called on Congress to do something about the violence on American streets as a result of immigration operations.

Good’s brothers, Luke Ganger and Brett Ganger, spoke during a hearing held Tuesday by congressional Democrats, where they described how their sister’s tragic death has changed their lives and the community forever.

‘Encounters are changing many lives’

Luke Ganger, speaking of the “deep distress” the family felt at losing their sister in “such a violent and unnecessary way,” said his sister’s death was a turning point that should inspire change in operations such as those going on in Minneapolis.

“The completely surreal scenes taking place on the streets of Minneapolis are beyond explanation. This is not just a bad day, or a rough week, or isolated incidents,” he said. “These encounters with federal agents are changing the community and changing many lives, including ours, forever.”

Flowers and photos are left at a memorial site for Renee Good on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Luke Ganger said the most important thing the brothers could do was to explain to those listening “what a beautiful American we have lost. A sister. A daughter. A mother. A partner and a friend.”

‘Believed tomorrow could be better’

Brett Ganger shared some of the eulogy he had written for his sister’s funeral service. He compared her to dandelions that grow and bring beauty in unexpected places.

“She believed tomorrow could be better than today. She believed that kindness mattered. And she lived that belief,” he said.

Killing of Renee Good

37-year-old Good was shot and killed on January 7 during an anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis on January 7. Good, who was seated inside her car, was shot several times by the ICE agent, Ross, from close range.

A photo of Renee Good is displayed in front of a home on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Despite mounting evidence to the contrary, the Donald Trump administration tried to justify the killing as an act of self-defence, while accusing Good of being a domestic terrorist who attempted to run over the ICE agent with her vehicle.

Even after mounting criticism, the Department of Homeland Security continues to guard Ross and has moved him, along with his family, to an unknown location.

Good was the first US citizen to be killed by ICE during the ongoing anti-immigrant crackdown, which has divided America unlike ever in the past.

Killing of Alex Pretti

The anger over the killing of Good furhter boiled over on the streets across the US after Alex Pretti, another Minneapolis resident, was shot dead by federal agents.

Like in the case of Good, the Trump administration went hammer and tongs, blaming the victim, but had to retract soon in the face of overwhelming evidence and pushback from the influential gun lobby and even some Republicans who demanded that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem be held accountable.