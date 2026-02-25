Microsoft’s Bill Gates ‘apologised’ to Gates Foundation employees over his ties with Jeffrey Epstein: Reports

The Wall Street Journal said Bill Gates acknowledged it was a “huge mistake” to spend time with Epstein and to involve Gates Foundation executives in meetings with him.

3 min readFeb 25, 2026 05:20 PM IST First published on: Feb 25, 2026 at 05:12 PM IST
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. (File)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has apologised to employees of the Ga:tes Foundation over his past ties to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. News agency Reuters separately reported that Gates “took responsibility for his actions” during the internal town hall meeting.

Citing a recording of the session, The Wall Street Journal said Gates acknowledged it was a “huge mistake” to spend time with Epstein and to involve Gates Foundation executives in meetings with him.

“I apologize to other people who are drawn into this ⁠because of the mistake that I made,” Gates said, according to the newspaper.

The report added that Gates also addressed allegations surrounding his personal life, telling staff that he had two affairs with Russian women that Epstein later discovered, but that they did not involve Epstein’s victims.

“I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit,” Gates told the staff, the report claimed.

According to WSJ, Gates also discussed photographs included in documents released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ), which showed him posing with women whose faces were redacted. He told employees that the images were taken at Epstein’s request with Epstein’s assistants following their meetings.

“To be clear ⁠I never spent any time with victims, the women around him,” Gates added, according to the report.

More confirmation

Reuters reported Tuesday that Gates “took responsibility for his actions” during the town hall, citing a written statement from a spokesperson for the Gates Foundation.

“In the town hall, Bill spoke candidly, addressing several questions in detail, and took responsibility for his actions,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the foundation’s statement acknowledged what was shared by the billionaire during the meeting and that it would not comment further on the Journal’s report.

Earlier this month, the Gates Foundation said it did not make any financial payments to Epstein or employ him at any time.

DOJ documents and past meetings

Documents released by the DOJ indicated that Gates and Epstein met repeatedly after Epstein’s prison term to discuss expanding the Microsoft founder’s philanthropic initiatives. Gates has previously maintained that his interactions with Epstein were confined to philanthropy-related discussions and that meeting him was a mistake.

The renewed scrutiny comes amid broader public interest following the release of additional Epstein-related documents. Last week, Gates also withdrew from India’s AI Impact Summit hours before his scheduled keynote appearance.

The Gates Foundation, established in 2000 by Gates and his then-wife, remains one of the world’s largest funders of global health initiatives.

Express Global Desk

