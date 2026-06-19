‘Michelle Obama is a man’: UFC fighter Josh Hokit’s remark sparks row

A White House-hosted UFC event turned into a controversy after fighter Josh Hokit used his post-fight moment to comment about former first lady Michelle Obama.
Addressing the crowd after his bout at UFC Freedom 250, Hokit shouted: “Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?” The remark drew laughter from sections of the audience but triggered an immediate backlash, with critics condemning it as racist, sexist and transphobic.
The incident occurred at UFC Freedom 250, a mixed martial arts event staged at the White House as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence. Organised by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the event was held on June 14, which coincided with both US Flag Day and President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.
Following his appearance, Hokit grabbed the microphone and repeated a false conspiracy theory that has circulated in far-right online spaces for years, claiming Michelle Obama is a “man”.
According to CNN, Trump appeared to briefly smile after the remark, while some spectators laughed.
Backlash over the comments
The incident was condemned by critics, who argued that the incident reflected both racist and sexist attacks that have long been directed at Michelle Obama.
Donna Brazile, former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, said: “Michelle Obama’s legacy speaks for itself. Shame on the vile comments from that UFC fighter,” The Guardian reported.
Story continues below this ad
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III also criticised Hokit, writing on X: “What a disgrace. It takes a really small man to use his biggest moment to attack a woman by calling her a man.”
UFC distances itself
UFC president Dana White condemned the comments after the event, ESPN reported. In a text message to Time magazine, White said: “I understand that the Obamas are public figures but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families.”
“Everyone knows my position on free speech but I hate that kind of nonsense,” he added. Hokit did not directly apologise for the remarks. In an Instagram post, he wrote: “I’m not here to be liked. I’m not here to be a role model. I don’t care. I’m here to succeed.”
Meanwhile, Conservative commentator and former FBI deputy director Dan Bongino dismissed the backlash, arguing that critics were overreacting to what he described as a joke from a fighter known for provocative post-fight remarks.
Story continues below this ad
Why is the claim controversial?
Michelle Obama and former president Barack Obama have frequently been targets of racist abuse and conspiracy theories. The false claim that Michelle Obama is a man has circulated for years in fringe online communities and has repeatedly been debunked.
Civil rights advocates have argued that such attacks draw on racist and sexist stereotypes historically used to dehumanise Black women. The controversy has renewed scrutiny of rhetoric used at political events and of the White House’s decision to host a UFC card as part of its independence celebrations.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More