‘Michelle Obama is a man’: UFC fighter Josh Hokit’s remark sparks row

Josh Hokit walks out for his heavyweight bout against Derrick Lewis during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Washington. (AP)

A White House-hosted UFC event turned into a controversy after fighter Josh Hokit used his post-fight moment to comment about former first lady Michelle Obama.

Addressing the crowd after his bout at UFC Freedom 250, Hokit shouted: “Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?” The remark drew laughter from sections of the audience but triggered an immediate backlash, with critics condemning it as racist, sexist and transphobic.

The incident occurred at UFC Freedom 250, a mixed martial arts event staged at the White House as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence. Organised by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the event was held on June 14, which coincided with both US Flag Day and President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.