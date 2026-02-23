Mexico’s most wanted drug leader ‘El Mencho’ killed in military operation as violence spreads across several states

National Guards remove pedestrians by the General Prosecutor's headquarters in Mexico City, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, after the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." (AP Photo)

Mexico’s most wanted man, drug cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho”, has been killed during a military operation, according to the BBC.

The 59-year-old head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) died on Sunday after being seriously injured in clashes between his supporters and security forces in Jalisco state. He was being transported to Mexico City when he died, the Mexican defence ministry said.

The United States had offered a $15m reward for information leading to his capture.

Who was he?

Oseguera Cervantes, a former police officer, led one of Mexico’s most powerful criminal groups. The CJNG, which began in Jalisco around 2010, expanded its presence across much of the country.

According to the news agency Associated Press, the group trafficked cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl into the United States.

Story continues below this ad

A charred vehicle sits at a damaged supermarket in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, after the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho.” (AP Photo/Alejandra Leyva)



The cartel has carried out attacks on security forces and public officials. In the past, it has been accused of shooting down a military helicopter and targeting state officials.

The operation and aftermath

Mexico’s defence ministry said the operation was “planned and executed” by special forces, with support from the air force and the National Guard. Several weapons, including rocket launchers, and armoured vehicles were seized.

Four suspected CJNG members were killed in the town of Tapalpa, while three soldiers were injured.

After the operation, cartel members set up roadblocks, burned vehicles and attacked security forces in several states.

President Claudia Sheinbaum urged people to remain calm. In a message on X, she said that “in most parts of the country, activities are proceeding normally”.

La Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional reportó el operativo llevado a cabo esta mañana por fuerzas federales, que derivó en diversos bloqueos y otras reacciones.



Existe absoluta coordinación con gobiernos de todos los estados; debemos mantenernos informados y en calma.



Las redes… — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) February 22, 2026

The governor of Jalisco, Pablo Lemus Navarro, advised residents to stay at home and said public transport had been suspended.

Story continues below this ad

The US Department of State issued a shelter-in-place warning for American citizens in Jalisco, Tamaulipas, and parts of Michoacán, Guerrero and Nuevo León.

Former US ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau described El Mencho as “one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins”. He said his death was “a great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America, and the world”, the BBC reported.

Political impact

The killing is seen as a key moment for President Sheinbaum in her campaign against organised crime.

It may also affect ties with US President Donald Trump has called for stronger action by Mexico on security and drug trafficking.

However, further violence could test the government’s ability to maintain order following the operation.