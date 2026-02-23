Watch: Violence erupts across Mexico after cartel leader ‘El Mencho’ killed in army raid

A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle that was set on fire in Cointzio, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, amid reports the Mexican Army killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho." (AP Photo)

Violence broke out across several Mexican states after the country’s most powerful cartel leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho”, was killed during an army operation in Jalisco, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) was wounded during an attempt to capture him in Tapalpa and died while being flown to Mexico City, the defence department said.

During the raid, troops came under fire and killed four people at the scene. Three others, including Oseguera, were wounded and later died. Two suspects were arrested. Soldiers seized armoured vehicles and weapons, including rocket launchers. Three members of the armed forces were injured.

The US Embassy in Mexico said on X that the operation was carried out by Mexican special forces “within the framework of bilateral cooperation, with US authorities providing complementary intelligence”.

Roadblocks, fires and panic

Following confirmation of his death, gunmen set up roadblocks and burned vehicles in nearly a dozen states.

In Guadalajara, residents stayed inside their homes as smoke rose over parts of the city. Schools were cancelled in several states and security forces were placed on alert. Guatemala also strengthened security along its border with Mexico.

Videos showed smoke rising over Puerto Vallarta, and people running through the airport in the state capital. Air Canada said it was suspending flights to Puerto Vallarta “due to an ongoing security situation”.

AP reported that the killing is the most high-profile blow against a cartel leader since the recapture of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán about a decade ago.

Pressure from Washington

Oseguera was one of the most wanted fugitives in the United States. The US Department of State had offered a $15m reward for information leading to his arrest.

The operation comes as Mexico faces pressure from the US President Donald Trump to act more strongly against drug cartels.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau wrote: “The good guys are stronger than the bad guys. Congratulations to the forces of law and order in the great Mexican nation.”

Mike Vigil, former head of international operations at the Drug Enforcement Administration, told AP that Mexico had sent “a strong message to Donald Trump’s administration that they are fighting aggressively and effectively” against major cartels. He added that “the majority of the information came from the Mexican armed forces and all credit goes to Mexico”.

It is not clear who will take control of the cartel. AP quoted Vigil as saying: “El Mencho controlled everything, he was like a country’s dictator.” He added: “This is a big opportunity for Mexico and the United States if they work together.”

Security analyst David Saucedo warned that the group could “launch narcoterrorism attacks” and create a situation similar to Colombia in the 1990s, with “car bombs, assassinations and attacks on aircraft”.

Authorities remain on alert as the country deals with the aftermath of the cartel leader’s death.