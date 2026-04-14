$10,000 FBI reward: The unsolved 2019 disappearance of Indian student Mayushi Bhagat in New Jersey returns to the spotlight

The FBI confirmed that Mayushi Bhagat was last seen on the evening of April 29, 2019, leaving her apartment in Jersey City. (Photos: crimeblogger1983.blogspot.com)

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has renewed its public appeal for information in the case of Mayushi Bhagat, an Indian student who went missing from New Jersey in 2019, reviving attention on a case that has seen little progress over the years.

In a fresh outreach on social media and public platforms, the FBI reiterated that it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Bhagat’s location or recovery, as well as the identification of anyone responsible for her disappearance.

The FBI said Bhagat, who reportedly hailed from Gujarat’s Vadodara, was last seen on the evening of April 29, 2019, leaving her apartment in Jersey City. She was reported missing by her family two days later.