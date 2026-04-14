$10,000 FBI reward: The unsolved 2019 disappearance of Indian student Mayushi Bhagat in New Jersey returns to the spotlight

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has renewed its public appeal for information in the case of Mayushi Bhagat, an Indian student who went missing from New Jerseyin 2019, reviving attention on a case that has seen little progress over the years.
In a fresh outreach on social media and public platforms, the FBI reiterated that it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Bhagat’s location or recovery, as well as the identification of anyone responsible for her disappearance.
The FBI said Bhagat, who reportedly hailed from Gujarat’s Vadodara, was last seen on the evening of April 29, 2019, leaving her apartment in Jersey City. She was reported missing by her family two days later.
Despite years of investigation, the case remains unsolved, with officials once again urging the public to come forward with any credible leads.
Who is Mayushi Bhagat?
Mayushi Bhagat was a 24-year-old Indian national who had travelled to the United States on an F-1 student visa. She was pursuing her studies at the New York Institute of Technology at the time of her disappearance, the FBI said.
Born on July 12, 1994, Bhagat is described by the FBI as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She is known to speak English, Hindi, and Urdu, and has connections in New Jersey, particularly in the South Plainfield area.
The FBI has emphasised that even minor details could prove critical in advancing the investigation. Anyone with information has been urged to contact the FBI’s Newark field office or submit tips through official channels.
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