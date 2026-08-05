Massachusetts and Boston declare August 15 as India Day

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declared August 15 as India Day, recognising the Indian diaspora's contributions and urging residents to observe the occasion.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Aug 5, 2026 09:59 AM IST
Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey (File Photo/mass.gov)Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey (File Photo/mass.gov)
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Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declared August 15 as India Day, recognising the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora to the state, and has called on residents to take part in commemorative observances.

The governor issued a proclamation on Aug 1 in which she also acknowledged the community’s contributions and the efforts in promoting civic engagement and cultural exchange through their annual Independence Day celebrations.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also issued a similar proclamation declaring August 15 as India Day. She also welcomed the opening of the new Indian Consulate in Boston and celebrated INS Sudarshini’s visit at the SAILBOSTON-250 event.

The proclamation issued by the Massachusetts governor said that August 15, 2026, will mark the 79th anniversary of India’s independence from British colonial rule in 1947, a historic milestone that laid the foundation for the world’s largest democracy.

It also highlighted that India has the world’s largest diaspora, with over 36 million (3.6 crore) people of Indian origin living abroad. Of those, more than five million (50 lakh) people of Indian origin live in the United States, who greatly contribute to the social, economic and civic health of the nation and community.

The proclamation described India as a composite civilisation, an ancient nation extraordinarily unique, distinguished by its cultural mosaic of people. It noted that the country brings together a vast diversity of ethnic groups, religions, languages, customs, traditions, clothing, cuisine, climates, and natural resources, while still reflecting a deep underlying unity.

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