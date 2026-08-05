Massachusetts and Boston declare August 15 as India Day

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declared August 15 as India Day, recognising the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora to the state, and has called on residents to take part in commemorative observances.

The governor issued a proclamation on Aug 1 in which she also acknowledged the community’s contributions and the efforts in promoting civic engagement and cultural exchange through their annual Independence Day celebrations.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also issued a similar proclamation declaring August 15 as India Day. She also welcomed the opening of the new Indian Consulate in Boston and celebrated INS Sudarshini’s visit at the SAILBOSTON-250 event.

The proclamation issued by the Massachusetts governor said that August 15, 2026, will mark the 79th anniversary of India’s independence from British colonial rule in 1947, a historic milestone that laid the foundation for the world’s largest democracy.