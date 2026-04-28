UAE exit from OPEC+: What it means for oil market amid Strait of Hormuz crisis

An installation depicting barrel of oil with the logo of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen during the COP29 United Nations climate change conference in Baku, Azerbaijan (REUTERS File)

The United Arab Emirates or UAE announced on Tuesday that it was quitting OPEC and OPEC+, dealing a heavy blow to the oil-exporting groups and their de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, at a time when the Iran, US, Israel war has already caused a massive jolt and unsettled the global economy.

Despite the announcement, oil prices surged over 3 per cent as the primary driver remained supply disruption caused by the largely closed Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy flows, news agency Reuters reported.

However, prices pared some gains after the UAE move, suggesting traders viewed the exit as a factor that could influence future supply management. The UAE’s decision sparks uncertainty over how oil production will be coordinated globally, at a time when markets are already under stress from geopolitical tensions and disrupted shipping.